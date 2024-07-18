Acting PM Tovosia calls for strict measures to protect medical drugs from abuse

Acting Prime Minister Bradley Tovosia is calling on health authorities to immediately enforce stringent measures to prevent abuse of medical drugs following allegations of misuse by individuals at the National Medical Store.

He also requested the RSIPF to beef up investigations into allegations of misuse to ensure those implicated stop such practices.

Tovosia summoned senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) on Wednesday to a meeting this week to discuss concerns regarding the alleged misuse of medical drugs resulting in shortages around the country’s rural clinics and health centers.

He said the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) is very concerned of the alleged shortage of drugs and he called on responsible authorities address this matter with urgency.

Immediate measures discussed with health authorities included the need to increase the budget for drugs and medication, structural set up at the National Medical Store and transfer of staff to track leakages and distribution of drugs from the medical store to hospitals and clinics around the country.

“These measures must be implemented with immediate effect to ensure drug and medical supplies are strictly stored and distributed,” Tovosia said.

He said these measures are critical to identify gaps in storing, inventory and management of drugs and medical supplies.

Police Commissioner, Mostyn informed the meeting that police have received complaints and have identified areas for investigation by a team he assigned to carry investigations.

National Medical Store Manager, Wesley Kukutu confirmed that there is currently a shortage of drugs due to the limited budget allocation for drugs and medical supplies against the growing population and increasing diseases.

He said increasing the budget for drugs and medical supplies will alleviate the shortage problem.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Referral Hospital Dr. George Malefoasi said they have taken strict measures to address the gaps and leakages they have identified within the stock management and pharmacy departments.

