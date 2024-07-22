Honest Medical Partners With Happen Ventures to Donate Critical Health Supplies to Hope Esperanza and Other Nonprofits
Honest Medical, an online healthcare retailer, teams up with Happen Ventures to donate medical supplies to nonprofits that support underserved communities.
We're proud to partner with Happen Ventures & donate to nonprofits such as Hope Esperanza, an organization that empowers minority, underserved youth & families.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honest Medical (HonestMed.com), a fast-growing ecommerce site offering thousands of essential healthcare products, has partnered with Happen Ventures to donate thousands of returned, reusable health products to nonprofits serving those in need. Happen Ventures provides beneficial reuse services that support environmental sustainability while fostering economic and social benefits.
The most recent donation was to Hope Esperanza, a nonprofit organization located in North Platte, Nebraska. Hope Esperanza is dedicated to empowering underserved youth and families to enhance health, overcome hardship, and promote an overall sense of belonging and well-being.
CEO Mike Greenan explained that every company receives reusable returned products each year. While companies typically discard many of these items, Honest Medical, in accordance with its core mission to empower better healthcare across all communities, donates a large portion of their reusable products to nonprofits. These returns total from 100,000 to 200,000 products each year. By partnering with Happen Ventures, Honest Medical makes sure these vital health supplies reach deserving recipients.
Greenan said, "We understand the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. Healthy lives are built on strong foundations. This is why we're proud to partner with Happen Ventures and donate to nonprofits such as Hope Esperanza, a fantastic organization that empowers minority and underserved youth and families. Their dedication to providing critical support and educational opportunities aligns perfectly with our values at Honest Medical. We believe everyone deserves a chance to reach their full potential, and we're confident that donations like ours can make a real difference in the lives of the individuals and families that Hope Esperanza and other nonprofit organizations serve."
In addition to the donation of products to Hope Esperanza, which included first aid essentials, ostomy supplies and over-the-counter medications, Honest Medical, in partnership with Happen Ventures, has donated a wide range of health supplies to other nonprofits including the following:
· Ssubi received critical health supplies for HIV clinics in Uganda
· Insulin for Life received syringes that are distributed to disadvantaged diabetic patients worldwide
· The Society of St. Vincent de Paul received durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, rollators and seat risers for needy recipients nationwide
About Honest Medical
Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.
