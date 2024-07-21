Successful Screening of Emmy®-Winning Series 'Festivals' in Longmont, Colorado
Supporting Nepali Jatra and having an Emmy-winning series, FESTIVALS screening is like opening a jewelry box to share the most beautiful gems of Nepal in our communities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Heights Entertainment is thrilled to announce the successful screening of the Emmy®-winning documentary series Festivals, created by Emmy winner Jaswant Dev Shrestha. The event, organized by Nepal Jatra and Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley, took place on Saturday, July 20, at Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark St, Longmont, CO 80501. Longmont locals and the Mayor of Boulder, Colorado, Aaron Brockett, attended the screening. Alisa Jeffery moderated an insightful Q&A session with Jaswant himself following the screening.
— Carmen Palacios-Ramirez – City of Longmont, Colorado
Festivals is a five-part series that explores Nepal's rich culture. The series has garnered international acclaim, earning Jaswant Dev Shrestha the prestigious Emmy Award, making him the first Nepali to achieve this honor. Festivals highlight the importance of preserving these traditions in an ever-changing world. "We were thrilled to partner with Nepal Jatra and Habitat for Humanity to bring this series to the Longmont community," said Jaswant Dev Shrestha, creator of Festivals.
The City of Longmont: "Supporting Nepali Jatra and hosting a screening of the Emmy-winning series Festivals was like opening a jewelry box to share the most beautiful gems of Nepal with our communities. Attendees had the unique opportunity to engage with Shrestha during the Q&A session, gaining deeper insights into the making of the series and the stories behind Nepal's most cherished traditions. The event was an enriching experience for all who attended," said Community & Neighborhood Resources Director Carmen Ramirez.
Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley's Julie Williams Gallegos expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley was pleased to support Nepali Jatra for the second year in a row. Nepali Jatra allowed us to celebrate our connection to the Habitat work in Nepal and educate people about the work Habitat does around the world. Hosting the film allowed participants to have a visual appreciation for the country of Nepal, and we were honored to have the director of the series, Jaswant Dev Shrestha, at the film screening, sharing his experience in making the films. We believe participants had an amazing experience by learning about festivals in the film and experiencing the thrill of being at a festival directly after."
About Habitat for Humanity of the St Vrain Valley: Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
About Nepal Jatra: Founded by Sunanda Dangol, Nepal Jatra is dedicated to preserving and promoting Nepali culture and traditions through various cultural events and community initiatives in Longmont, Colorado.
About Creative Heights Entertainment: Creative Heights Entertainment embodies the power of independent storytelling. As an Emmy-winning production company, CHE has carved a niche within Hollywood's competitive landscape by focusing on culturally rich narratives.
