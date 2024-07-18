July Sees New Services from Money Mailer Mercer County

Jeremy Alemany Owner, Money Mailer of Mercer County The range of services available from Money Mailer Mercer County

July Promotions Help Unlock Exceptional Local Advertising Opportunities with Money Mailer of Mercer County

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ask most people as to the state of the effectiveness of Direct Mailing and they will you it’s gone but nothing could be further from the truth” says Money Mailer Mercer County CEO Jeremy Alemany, “We’re proud to offer unparalleled local advertising solutions designed to drive growth and generate response for small businesses. Serving key areas within Mercer County, including Hightstown, Princeton Junction, Robbinsville, Princeton, Lawrence Township, Cranbury, Hamilton, and Monroe Township, our Services combines the power of print and digital marketing to connect businesses with affluent consumers in the community.”

Money Mailer’s multi-channel advertising program ensures that businesses reach potential customers through their mailbox, inbox, online, and on the go with their mobile app. Industry insiders say it’s this holistic approach that maximizes advertisers’ investments, delivering new customers at a lower acquisition cost compared to other local advertising options.

The new services being launched contain the following features

● Hyper-Local Targeting: Money Mailers zone-based approach allows businesses to reach consumers in specific areas that matter most, whether throughout Mercer County or in select zip codes like 08520, 08619, 08550, 08690, 08691, 08540, 08648, 08512, 08610, and 08831.

● Iconic Direct Mail Campaigns: Money Mailer’s red, white, and blue envelopes are trusted and recognized by consumers, with 9 out of 10 recipients opening them. These monthly mailings offer a tangible way to introduce a clients business and generate new and repeat customers.

● Digital Integration: Alongside print, Money Mailer offers SEO-optimized business profiles, email campaigns, and a user-friendly mobile app, making it easy for consumers to find and redeem client offers wherever they are.

● Cost-Effective Solutions: Money Mailers shared-mail format reduces postage costs, and their comprehensive advertising solutions ensure a higher return on investment through strategic, eye-catching ads that engage and convert.

Proven Success for Local Businesses

Money Mailer of Mercer County has a track record of helping local businesses thrive. From increasing foot traffic to enhancing online engagement, Money Mailers clients consistently see significant growth and customer loyalty. Businesses like Green Scapes, Smash Burger, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Four Golden Brothers have experienced the transformative impact of their marketing solutions.

For Clients ready to expand their business and reach more customers then contact Jeremy Alemany at (732) 647-5965 or jalemany@moneymailer.com to learn how Money Mailer’s advertising solutions can drive their business forward. For more information about Money Mailer Mercer County contact the CEO Of Money Mailer Mercer County Jeremy Alemany.

Jeremy, is dedicated to helping local businesses grow. With an extensive experience and commitment to personalized service, Jeremy ensures that each client receives the attention and customized solutions they need to succeed.

About Money Mailer

Since 1979, Money Mailer has been a leader in direct marketing solutions, helping local businesses connect with consumers through innovative print and digital advertising. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs with effective marketing strategies that deliver results and drive growth.

For more information, please visit MoneyMailer.com