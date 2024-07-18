Après Sea Pilates Opens in Cape Cod: The First Classical Reformer Studio in Dennis Port
Après Sea Pilates is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Classical Pilates Reformer studio in Dennis Port, Cape Cod.DENNIS PORT, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Après Sea Pilates is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Classical Pilates Reformer studio on the Cape. Located in the heart of Dennis Port, Après Sea Pilates offers a coastal haven for transformative Pilates practice.
"Bringing the first luxury fitness experience to Cape Cod through the classical Pilates method has been a dream come true. Many have tried mat Pilates, but once you get onto a reformer and feel the simultaneous sensation of being supported and challenged, you begin to understand the genius of Joseph Pilates.” says founder Caraline. “Classical Pilates offers an injury-free workout that teaches you how to move your body in all planes of motion. It sculpts and lengthens the smaller, often overlooked slow-twitch muscles, all while engaging your core in every movement, leaving you feeling both relaxed and invigorated. You'll walk out of our studio realizing you've just had one of the best workouts of your life. That's what exercise should be."
Classes and Amenities:
Tighten & Tone: An exclusive group class offering personalized attention to ensure optimal movement and results. Lengthen, strengthen, and tone your body with our expert instructors.
R & R: Reformer & Relax: Perfect for all levels, this class provides individualized guidance, promoting rejuvenation and lifelong learning.
Feels like a Private: Our intimate class settings feel like personal sessions, with tailored modifications to meet your specific goals.
Après Sea Pilates is surrounded by premium amenities including Rory’s Market & Kitchen, Blu Bodhi Sauna Bar, and Après Sea Living, a lifestyle boutique. Visit Dennis Port for a full wellness experience.
To celebrate the opening, we’re offering an exclusive Founders Card Membership for a limited time. This 8-classes-per-month, auto-renewing subscription provides the ultimate Pilates journey, enhancing your strength, flexibility, and overall well-being.
For all other membership and class package prices, view below:
Memberships
-Founder's Membership: 8 Classes - $277/month
-Obsessed Membership: 14 Classes - $477/month
-Unlimited Membership: Unlimited Classes - $777/month
Class Packs:
-3 Classes: $120 (30-day expiration)
-7 Classes: $267 (60-day expiration)
-12 Classes: $444 (90-day expiration)
Location:
Après Sea Pilates
16 Telegraph Road
Dennis Port, MA 02639
Phone: (508) 286-78
https://www.apresseapilates.com/
About Après Sea Pilates: Après Sea Pilates, the first classical Reformer Pilates studio in Dennis Port, Cape Cod, offers high-quality instruction in a luxurious, coastal environment. Transform your life with the power of Pilates.
Allee Feuerman
Après Sea Pilates
+1 203-253-1497
