Attorney General Kaul Announces New Accelerant Detection Canine at the Wisconsin Department of Justice

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a new addition to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Canine team with Accelerant Detection Canine (ADC) Bo. Bo joins ADC Tutty as the second ADC in the State of Wisconsin. Bo assists Special Agents and other fire investigators across the State of Wisconsin that require the detection of accelerants in and around fire scenes. Bo is a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) canine that is assigned to the Wisconsin DOJ State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation brings expertise in arson investigation to cases around the state,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Bo’s ability to detect accelerants helps with the investigation of these serious crimes.”

Bo was born in September of 2022 and originally came from the Puppies Behind Bars program. The program utilizes select incarcerated individuals to train service dogs for veterans, first responders, and police departments. Other canines in the program are selected by the ATF for use in the ADC or Explosive Detection Canine (EDC) program. Bo was one of the canines selected as an ADC, while two of his siblings were chosen for the EDC program. After his selection, Bo went through a rigorous training process at the ATF National Canine Division located in Front Royal, Virginia. It was there that Bo and his handler, DCI Special Agent Eric Beine, first met and became a team.

After completing six weeks of intensive daily training and a comprehensive examination, Bo and Special Agent Beine became certified and returned to Wisconsin DOJ. Special Agent Beine and Bo train multiple times a day, every day, using common accelerants often used in setting fires.

When Bo is not working, he is a normal black lab that loves to play baseball with his family and loves getting attention.