Food Safe Packaging: JDI Distribution leads in Edible Powder Blending & Dry Food Copacking, Pouch Packaging
Machine automation makes copacking for pouches, stick packs and more a streamlined process for white labeling.
Preferred by global partners, JDI deploys machine automation for stick packs to resealable pouches, and copackaging for brands and manufactured dry foods.
For partnerships like Torani's 2024 Flavor of the Year, we go all in to create unique packaging experiences to get people excited about using partners' consumer products.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JDI Distribution (www.jdidistribution.com) are recognized leaders in food safe packaging solutions. Since 2015, JDI has been at the forefront of driving innovation with machine automated services, while ensuring quality packaging and copacking services for brand partners.
— Gonzalo Barrigacorrea, JDI Head of Production and Manufacturing
Meticulously developed copacking capabilities have expanded JDI’s foothold on the industry, expanding its packaging for edible powder blends and dry granule mixes to a stack of custom pouch sachets and stick pack options.
The company’s heavy investment in stick pack technology has given Partner Brands a suite of options for sophisticated construction, food safety features, and thoughtfully designed blueprints for form and function.
Along with state-of-the-art-machinery to meet tight deadlines and provide accurate lead times, the Southern California based company has worked with brands to house commercial products and special event promotions.
JDI's packaging and copacking suites house full-stack assembly lines from private labeling food products to white label services—and everything in between. The company's curated its services to become a one-stop shop operation for dry power blending, manufacturing and sourcing, down to final print production and packaging.
"It's been a great pleasure to work with leading entertainment giants from around the world like Disneyland Parks and AMC Theaters for special events," Gonzalo Barrigacorrea, JDI Head of Production and Manufacturing said. "We've proven to ourselves that we can handle projects at scale.
"For partnerships like Torani's 2024 Flavor of the Year, we go all in to create unique packaging experiences to get people excited about using partners' consumer products."
JDI Distribution Copacking Services, but not limited to:
Stick Pack Packaging
Sachet Pouch Packaging
Stand Up Pouches
Gusset Pouches
Resealable Pouches
Pillow Packaging Pouches
JDI’s commitment to quality, safety, and reliability has driven the pursuit of internationally recognized certifications in good manufacturing processes (GMP). In 2024, the company successfully acquired its Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 certificate for its second year in a row.
SQF Level 3 encompasses JDI food ingredients that services its signature brands Bakell® and Brew Glitter®, along with food storage and distribution standards.
Safety is paramount in food manufacturing, and at JDI, FDA regulations and industry best practices. Our manufacturing processes are designed to maintain the integrity and safety of our products, whether it's allergen-free formulations, organic certifications, or custom blending services. We pride ourselves on delivering products that not only meet regulatory requirements but also exceed our clients' expectations for quality and reliability.
About JDI Distribution:
Located in Southern California, USA, JDI Distribution is a privately owned and operated business with a global presence. JDI services ranges from packaging procurement to private label food distribution and manufacturing. Services include dry food packaging, edible powder blend mixing from BBQ spices and rubs, protein and nutritional powders, coffee grounds, confectionery products and more. Distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network, JDI coordinates packaging and shipping for partners on a global level, and are trusted by some of the leading names in entertainment. JDI Distribution has a proven track record of food safe handling, qualifying it with consecutive years of SQF Level 3 certification. JDI services range from copacking and custom packaging for private label partners, brand startups, and varying levels of distribution needs.
JDI Marketing
JDI Distribution
+1 909-561-0863
email us here