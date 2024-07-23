Thinqist GmbH establishes Thinqist USA Test Automation Practice
Thinqist GmbH establishes the Thinqist USA Team to Drive Innovation in Quality Automation Solutions
Thinqist is committed to helping organizations harness the power of test automation and advanced CICD integration to achieve business excellence...”BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinqist GmbH, a Tricentis Global Master Alliance Partner, Certified Solutions Partner, and Global Systems Integrator with 10+ years' experience helping clients get the most out of their enterprise platforms, custom applications, and holistic business decision support solutions, Thinqist is proud to announce the establishment of its new USA-based team, dedicated to serving clients in the Americas with cutting-edge quality automation solutions. With a rich history of code contributions to the Tricentis Quality Management Platform, support of the SAP S 4Hana ecosystem, and advanced CICD pipeline integration, Thinqist is uniquely qualified to help clients take on their most challenging cross-platform authentication, migration, integration, and quality reporting initiatives, Thinqist is uniquely positioned to address the most challenging quality automation initiatives faced by large enterprise clients.
— Alex Weis, Founder
Our clients enjoy rapid business results as we help them drive innovation in the digital era while staying ahead of the latest developments in enterprise AI both for accelerated automation in quality and in enabling clients to launch their own AI initiatives more rapidly.
"We are thrilled to launch our USA-based team and expand our presence in the Americas," said Thinqist Founder Alex Weis. "Thinqist is committed to helping organizations harness the power of test automation and advanced CICD integration to achieve business excellence, and we are excited to bring our expertise to clients in this region."
The USA-based team is led by two seasoned industry professionals:
• Josef Kronbichler joins Thinqist as President USA, and Director of Operations. With over a decade of experience at Tricentis, starting when the company was less than one-tenth its current size, Josef established Tricentis’s USA support organization, maintains near-constant interaction with his long-standing Tricentis colleagues, and brings invaluable expertise in leading support operations and delivering exceptional customer service on a global scale. His track record of success in optimizing processes and fostering team collaboration will be instrumental in driving Thinqist's operations forward.
• Doug Bock assumes the role of Vice President USA, and Director of Customer Engagement. With extensive hands-on experience in product delivery leadership positions at prominent large enterprises, Doug brings a wealth of skills and knowledge to Thinqist. His expertise will play a pivotal role in driving customer engagement strategies and establishing continuous process improvement as the norm for Thinqist clients, assuring success in the most challenging environments throughout the engagement lifecycle.
The Thinqist USA Corp's team is not just a team, but a commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients across the Americas, helping them achieve their quality automation goals and drive business success.
Doug Bock
Thinqist USA
+1 404-290-1981
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn