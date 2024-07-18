Source One Announces Launch of ECO ONE®️ on B2C Marketplaces with Two-Day Prime Shipping

Source One's Eco One® & RenewAbowl® logo, representing a company dedicated to providing high-volume, reliable, and cost-effective products with a commitment to sustainability. Source One’s tagline ‘Supplying the Future,’ emphasizing the company’s vision and commitment to sustainability and innovation in product supply.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source One, a leader in providing high-volume, reliable, and cost-effective products while minimizing environmental impact, proudly announces that its highly successful B2B brand, ECO ONE®️, is now available for two-day Prime shipping on B2C marketplaces.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Source One's commitment to delivering sustainable and accessible products to a broader audience.

ECO ONE®️: A Benchmark in Sustainability

ECO ONE®️ has been a standout brand in the B2B sector, known for its eco-friendly and high-quality product range. Currently distributed through major US broadliners and distributors like SYSCO, Imperial Dade, Ben E. Keith, and others, ECO ONE®️ has set the benchmark for sustainability and reliability in the industry. The rollout of ECO ONE®️ into the B2C market will begin with multiple SKUs from the existing B2B catalog, ensuring that consumers can now enjoy the same trusted products in their homes.

Commitment to the Environment

ECO ONE®️ is dedicated to preserving our planet. Our line of environmentally-friendly packaging is designed to help businesses of all sizes cut back on plastics. You don’t have to sacrifice quality or convenience to do your part. By choosing ECO ONE®️, you contribute to a sustainable future without compromising on product performance.

Stephen Ascher, III - CEO of Source One:

"We are excited to bring ECO ONE®️ directly to consumers, offering the convenience of two-day Prime shipping. This move aligns with our mission to provide environmentally responsible products without compromising on quality or cost-effectiveness. Our expansion into the B2C marketplace allows us to meet the growing demand for sustainable products while continuing to support our valued B2B partners."

Adam Craig - COO of Source One:

"Launching ECO ONE®️ on B2C platforms is a testament to the brand's success and the increasing consumer demand for sustainable options. We are proud to extend our reach and offer these products with the convenience of Prime shipping. This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that we can deliver superior products that meet the needs of all our customers."

Commitment to Sustainability and Quality

Source One remains committed to its core values of sustainability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. With the introduction of ECO ONE®️ to the B2C market, the company continues to lead the way in providing solutions that benefit both the consumer and the environment.

For more information about ECO ONE®️ and Source One's product offerings, please visit www.sourceone.global https://www.sourceone.global or contact press@sourceone.global.

About Source One:

Source One is a premier provider of high-volume, reliable, and cost-effective products with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. Serving both B2B and B2C markets, Source One delivers innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and eco-friendliness.

