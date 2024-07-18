DMV RETURNING TO THE SYRACUSE NATIONALS CAR SHOW

Booth Will Be Open from July 19 Through July 21

Staff Available to Help Customers Purchase Custom Plates, Setup Mobile ID, and Complete Online Transactions



The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that it will return to the Syracuse Nationals car show at the New York State fairgrounds from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21. The DMV mobile unit will be located in the Center of Progress building. Show attendees can purchase custom license plates, learn about vintage and historical plates, and learn more about REAL ID, Enhanced ID and Mobile ID. DMV staff will also be giving away a limited number of commemorative Syracuse Nationals license plates to attendees that visit the exhibit.



“Syracuse Nationals is a perfect opportunity for us to help customers that have an interest in and an appreciation for vehicles,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our staff is looking forward to helping these car enthusiasts complete a variety of transactions, as well as answering any DMV-related questions they may have.”



The DMV Exhibit will be in the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. Customers can complete more than 70 online transactions, such as renewing or replacing their driver license, or non-driver ID, or ordering a copy of their driving record. Staff will also assist customers with such things as scheduling an office reservation or road test, address changes, and answer questions about New York State’s new Mobile ID platform.



Representatives will also be available to answer questions about the upcoming REAL ID deadline and to help customers prepare to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, which is acceptable for REAL ID purposes. Beginning May 7, 2025, everyone flying in the U.S. will need a REAL ID or another form of federally accepted identification such as a U.S. Passport or Enhanced Driver License. DMV offers an online pre-screening tool that allows customers to submit their REAL ID application and supporting documents to the DMV before visiting an office to make sure they have everything they need prior to their appointment. The DMV’s online document guide is an additional method for customers to ensure they are prepared to visit the DMV to get a REAL ID. The document guide creates an individualized checklist of all the documents a customer needs to bring to the DMV during the application process.



To learn more about DMV’s vintage and historical plates, visit our website: https://dmv.ny.gov/learn-about-historical-and-vintage-plates.

For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, and Instagram.



