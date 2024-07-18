Sheetsway Launches Innovative Audit Software to Transform the Industry
SAN GWANN, MALTA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheetsway, a leading provider of advanced audit solutions, announces the launch of its new audit software designed to enhance audit processes for
firms worldwide. This software addresses common challenges, offering efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audit Portal with AI Functions: Features include automated risk control procedures, company-specific procedure generation based on trial balance, industry, and inherent risks, and guidance for answering procedures. Additional functionalities include trial balance classification and cross-referencing. The portal also incorporates ISQM (International Standard on Quality Management) compliance to ensure that each audit firm meets regulatory standards.
- Client Portal: Reflecting the Audit Portal, it allows clients to answer questions, complete KYC forms, upload documentation related to queries, and view the
extended trial balance, adjustments, and key metrics.
- Workspace: An online spreadsheet for completing tests, utilizing OCR for data extraction and reconciliations.
- Drafting: Links variables to the Audit Portal, enabling easy customization of financial audit templates such as letters and financial statements. Users can save procedure templates and editor templates, making the software adaptable for audit firms in various countries and legislative environments.
Quote from the Team:
“We are excited to bring our audit software to the market. The aim is to empower audit professionals with tools that improve efficiency and accuracy. By incorporating advanced technologies, we are enhancing the quality and reliability of audit outcomes.”
Free Trial Offer:
To celebrate the launch, Sheetsway is offering a free trial of the software for a limited period. This provides firms the opportunity to experience the software’s impact without any initial investment.
How to Access the Free Trial:
Interested firms can visit https://sheetsway.com/ to sign up for the free trial or book a demo. The website also offers detailed information about the software’s features, customer testimonials, and a demo video.
About Sheetsway:
Founded in 2022, Sheetsway develops state-of-the-art audit solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Sheetsway is dedicated to providing top-notch customer support and continuous improvement of its products to ensure client satisfaction.
Contact Information:
Cleven D’amato
CEO
Sheetsway
Cleven Damato
