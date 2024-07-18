Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Honored with Top Rankings in Newsweek Feature of Best Plastic Surgeons in the United States

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Ranked Best Plastic Surgeon in the US by Newsweek

Newsweek has recognized Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich as the top ranked plastic surgeon in the United States in 4 out of the 5 categories.

In plastic surgery it's not enough to be consistent, you must be consistently exceptional.” — Rod J. Rohrich, MD

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been selected as the top plastic surgeon in the United States for 2024 in Newsweek's newly published, peer reviewed list of top performing plastic surgeons, topping the list in the categories of rhinoplasty, facelifts, liposuction, and eye lift surgeries.

Newsweek, partnering together with data analytics provider, Statista Inc., has published a ranked list of the best plastic surgeons in the United States for each of the five most common cosmetic procedures: breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, eye lifts, and rhinoplasty.

The ranked lists were curated as the result of an independent, nation-wide survey conducted over March and April of 2024, which queried thousands of industry experts including physicians, surgeons, other plastic surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals working in plastic surgery.

Based on the results of this survey, a score was calculated for each of the candidate surgeons based on the number of recommendations, a quality assessment score, and a certification score based on the background of each candidate.

The results were then compiled and the top 30 plastic surgeons from each category were ranked and listed by their scores, with the remaining candidates being listed alphabetically. Over 8,400 were collected, reviewed, and analyzed to help produce the score for each procedure.

After the final scores were calculated, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich was ranked number 1 for rhinoplasty surgery, number 1 for facelift surgery, number 1 for eye lift surgery, which is frequently a component of a facelift, and number 1 for liposuction. Additionally, Dr. Rohrich ranked number 2 for breast augmentation. This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Dr. Rohrich has earned top rankings on the list.

A longstanding advocate for patient safety, Dr. Rohrich believes these types of independent, peer nominated awards can serve as valuable resources for helping patients seeking highly qualified surgeons and stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of patient care.

"Who you select as your surgeon is the most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome" says Dr. Rohrich, who attributes his high rankings on the list to his lifelong dedication to innovation in plastic surgery and extensive commitments as a teacher and educator. Dr. Rohrich is often invited to plastic surgery programs and training courses nationally and internationally to teach and demonstrate how to achieve safe and consistent outcomes in plastic surgery.

"I'm honored and humbled to have been recognized by my peers in this extensive and thorough analysis performed by Newsweek," says Dr. Rohrich, who has been ranked as number 1 for rhinoplasty and facelifts in Newsweek's plastic surgery features for 4 consecutive years. "In plastic surgery it's not enough to be consistent, you must be consistently exceptional."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He was named the top plastic surgeon in the United States by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.