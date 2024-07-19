John Simpson of Shift Law Recognized as a “Leading Lawyer” in Lexpert Special Edition 2024

John Simpson, Founder and Principal of Shift Law, was recognized as a “Leading Lawyer” in the Lexpert Special Edition: Technology and Health Sciences 2024.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Simpson, Founder and Principal of Shift Law, was recognized as a “Leading Lawyer” in the Lexpert Special Edition: Technology and Health Sciences 2024. Lexpert produces annual peer surveys to identify the most distinguished lawyers and law firms in Canada. This accolade underscores an individual's prominence in their respective field.

About Lexpert

Lexpert is nationally recognized as Canada’s foremost news and information source, reporting on the best lawyers, law firms, and the business of law in a general sense. The firm’s rankings are established through a detailed yearly survey and innovative research methodologies.

Lawyers nominated by their firms undergo confidential peer evaluations. Over 13,000 lawyers contribute to the survey. This extensive participation ensures that the evaluations are thorough and reflect a wide range of professional opinions. Lexpert also publishes several themed Special Editions yearly, featuring articles and insights on top Lexpert-ranked lawyers across various practice areas and industries.

The Leading Lawyer honor highlights John Simpson's extensive expertise and leadership in the field of intellectual property law. As the Founder and Principal of Shift Law, Simpson has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation, providing top-tier legal services to a diverse range of clients.

His inclusion in the Lexpert Special Edition: Technology and Health Sciences 2024 not only validates his professional achievements but also reflects the high regard in which he is held by his peers and the broader legal community.

Shift Law's Commitment to Excellence

John Simpson, an eminent IP lawyer in Toronto, established Shift Law in 2011 with a mission to blend trademark and copyright law expertise with a dedication to providing excellent service at a fair rate. Shift Law focuses exclusively on IP law, handling trademark and copyright disputes, advising on trademark clearance and registration, and drafting and negotiating IP agreements.

This focused approach has allowed Shift Law to become a leader in IP law, serving various clients, from startups to established multinational corporations.

In Collett v. Northland Art Company Canada Inc (T-60-16), they represented the successful plaintiff in a copyright infringement lawsuit. They persuaded the Federal Court of Canada to grant increased damages due to the defendants' use of advanced scanning technologies to perpetrate large-scale infringement. This landmark decision has set a powerful precedent for future copyright litigations, particularly in the digital age.

Acknowledgement of the Honor

John Simpson expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating,

“It is an honour to be recognized by Lexpert and included on this list of such highly regarded intellectual property lawyers. Lexpert’s rankings carry a lot of stock because of their great research and industry knowledge. I owe this recognition to my firm’s, Shift Law’s, reputation as one of the top trademark and copyright firms in Canada.

We have helped thousands of technology and health science companies with trademark registrations, intellectual property agreements and IP advice and due diligence over the years. We have also acted in a number of significant court cases concerning trademarks and copyright in connection with a variety of emerging technologies. I am sure that this recognition by Lexpert will only enhance our profile and reputation in this area.”

About Shift Law

Shift Law is committed to safeguarding clients' intellectual property with both expertise and integrity. Shift Law addresses each client's IP concerns as if they were their own, whether dealing with trademark disputes or copyright violations. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable lawyers, Shift Law strives to provide the best possible legal solutions for clients in the ever-evolving legal landscape.

For more information, visit Shift Law's Website.