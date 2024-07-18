Legendary Heavy Metallers STRYPER Announce New Album 'When We Were Kings' Due Out September 13th via Frontiers Music Srl
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary, long-running metal band STRYPER is set to return with their 12th studio album 'When We Were Kings,' out September 13th via Frontiers Music Srl. The band celebrates the announcement with not one but two new singles! "Loves Symphony" is a classic meets modern rock track while the more pop-leaning "Grateful" shows the band's continued commitment to faith-based music. Both tracks are accompanied by music videos and follow up the first single "End of Days."
STRYPER's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson, as they create what they consider their finest and most powerful music yet.
About "Loves Symphony" Michael Sweet shared this: "We’re always trying to merge the past with the present. Trying to incorporate the classic sound that older fans miss with the modern sound that newer fans hope for. 'Love's Symphony' is a great combination of both. It not only represents who we were but also who we are. We really are excited about this one and we hope you all are too."
About "Grateful" Sweet added: “'Grateful' is an answer to all the fans that have been wanting to hear a throwback to songs like “Calling on You”. It’s a different side of the band musically with a straight ahead, pop/rock melody and groove. It’s also a message of gratitude and being grateful for what you have, no matter who you are.”
These new singles set the stage for a great year for STRYPER who begin a 40th Anniversary Tour this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival today, the anniversary tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A full list of dates is below.
Watch the Lyric Video for "Loves Symphony": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGJ_z23tovk
Listen/Watch the Visualizer for "Grateful": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HthIwC05sS4
'When We Were Kings' Track List:
1. End Of Days
2. Unforgivable
3. When We Were Kings
4. Betrayed By Love
5. Loves Symphony
6. Trinity
7. Rhyme Of Time
8. Raptured
9. Grateful
10. Divided By Design
11. Imperfect World
Pre-Order 'When We Were Kings': https://ffm.to/stryperwhenwewerekings
STRYPER will be embarking on its 40th Anniversary Tour this fall. The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.
STRYPER Live 2024
7/18 - Mineral City, OH @ Alive Music Festival
40th Anniversary Tour:
9/11 - Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger PAC
9/13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino
9/14 - Shippensburg, PA @ Uprise Festival
9/15 - Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theater
9/17 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
9/19 - Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre
9/20 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
9/21 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC
9/23 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
9/24 - Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot
9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
9/26 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC
9/28 - Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall
9/29 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive
10/19 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
10/21 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
10/25 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe @ South Shore
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/31 - El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
11/3 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
11/7 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
11/8 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/9 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater
11/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/13 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
11/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
11/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
11/16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
STRYPER, the pioneering Christian hard-rock band, is commemorating 40 years of music with continued vigor. Following their studio album 'The Final Battle,' they released their first acoustic album in February 2024, featuring stripped-down versions of classic songs and a new rendition of "Amazing Grace."
Looking ahead, the band is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, STRYPER continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.
For more information, visit www.STRYPER.com.
STRYPER are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass
Paul McNamara - Organ, Keys, Moog
Additional Background Vocals: Charles Foley & Keith Pittman
Produced by: Michael Sweet
Studio: Spirithouse Recording Studio
Recorded by: Danny Bernini
Additional engineering and editing: Kenny Lewis / Mixed Emotions Music
Mixed by: Danny Bernini
Mastered by: Alex Saltz
All songs written by: Michael Sweet
About Frontiers Music Srl:
Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists. Head Office: Naples, IT
