FASTer Way to Fat Loss Revolutionizes Digital Fitness Industry with Affiliate Marketing Model

Amanda Tress, CEO and founder of FASTer Way to Fat Loss, launched her digital franchise in 2016 based solely on an affiliate model in order to empower fitness pros to achieve true financial freedom and transform lives. FASTer Way to Fat Loss has transformed over 450,000 lives and is on a mission to a million by 2028.

The digital fitness and nutrition franchise reports an impressive 25% annual growth rate with its virtual fitness subscription business.

Our affiliate model offers the entrepreneurial opportunity to build a business and team with flexibility, zero startup cost and a true focus on our fitness and wellness program.” — Amanda Tress, CEO and founder

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FASTer Way to Fat Loss, the leading digital fitness and nutrition program and four-time recipient of Inc. Magazine's 500 fastest growing companies, today announced unprecedented year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 25% on its path to a billion-dollar brand.This milestone marks a significant moment in the company’s rocketship growth trajectory, almost doubling its annual revenue in the previous six years.Key highlights leading to the successful virtual fitness subscription program include 80% retention rates, international expansion with a full launch of Spanish-language assets, and a clinical trial proving the efficacy of the 6-Week New Client program while using the convenient FASTer Way app, which has experienced a healthy 25% annual user increase.FASTer Way to Fat Loss attributes its explosive growth to its unique dual revenue model, combining affiliate and influencer marketing with a robust client sales program.Client Sales:• Offers premium virtual fitness subscriptions (6-Week and Monthly membership) directly to consumers• Provides immediate access to the core program, including meal plans, daily workouts with licensed pro trainers, and community support• Concierge Health and Wellness Services with a full team of functional health expertsAffiliate and Influencer Marketing:• Network of over 5,000 certified coaches• Affiliates and influencers earn generous one-tier commissions on referred subscriptions and product sales• Drives organic growth and community engagement• Commission payout growth is nearly 30% higher in 2024"Our affiliate marketing model is a game-changer," said Amanda Tress, Founder and CEO of FASTer Way to Fat Loss. "From the start, I set out to create a revenue model that empowered women to become the CEOs of their own digital franchise and retain commissions that no other digital fitness brand or model had on the market. This approach has not only fueled our growth but has also created a passionate community."The affiliate marketing model differs from direct sales through multi-level marketing (MLM) in several key ways:1. Structure: Affiliate marketing is a flat structure where affiliates earn commissions directly from their own sales. MLM involves a hierarchical structure where participants can earn from both personal sales and the sales of their downline.2. Recruitment Focus: Affiliate programs primarily focus on product sales. MLMs often emphasize recruiting new members into the organization.3. Income Sources: Affiliates typically earn solely from commissions on product sales. MLM participants may earn from personal sales, team sales, and various bonuses tied to recruitment and team performance.4. Startup Costs: Affiliate programs usually have low or no startup costs for the influencer. MLMs often require someone to make an initial investment in starter kits or inventory.5. Regulatory Scrutiny: MLMs are under increased regulatory pressure, particularly regarding income claims and recruitment practices."Our affiliate model combines the best of both worlds," explains Amanda Tress. "It offers the entrepreneurial opportunity to build a business and team with flexibility, zero startup cost and a true focus on our fitness and wellness program. This approach has allowed us to create a sustainable, ethical business model that benefits everyone involved."While FASTer Way to Fat Loss has thrived with its innovative affiliate marketing model, the MLM direct sales industry has faced significant challenges. Recent years have seen increased scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding certain direct sales practices, particularly in the health and wellness sector. This regulatory pressure has led to the restructuring or closure of several well-known companies that relied heavily on traditional multi-level marketing (MLM) models.As the global digital fitness market continues its rapid expansion, projected to reach $27.4 billion by 2025, FASTer Way to Fat Loss has solidified its position as an industry leader, and disruptor.Tress says 2025 will include an ambitious expansion of its consumables line, with protein, BCAAs, creatine, and collagen already thriving in the market. The company is poised to further diversify its offerings with a highly anticipated hydration product slated for release on August 5.There’s also significant investment in FASTer Way Concierge, which now has a fully licensed functional health team and offers personalization and customization through blood work and health appointments and will advance further in the next year; and, with the recent announcement of a Chief Technology Officer, Tress also says digital advancements are crucial to her business model in 2025, with enhancements including nutrition AI."We're just scratching the surface of what's possible in the digital fitness space," Tress added. "Our goal is not just to grow our business, but to fundamentally change how people approach fitness and nutrition in the digital age."About FASTer Way to Fat Loss:FASTer Way to Fat Loss is the leading digital fitness and wellness franchise dedicated to transforming lives through effective workouts, nutrition strategies, and lifestyle changes. Since its launch in 2016, the science-based approach of unique strategies such as intermittent fasting, carb cycling and strategically pairing workouts with food cycles has transformed the health and fitness of over 452,000 individuals who have achieved sustainable weight loss, improved fitness, and overall well-being such as reduced cholesterol and blood pressure. A 2023 clinical trial proved clients using the FASTer Way App achieved more visceral fat loss and better health versus those following the American Heart Association guidelines. FASTer Way to Fat Loss was also named the #1 fastest-growing digital fitness plus nutrition company in the country by Inc. Magazine four years in a row. Find out more at fasterwaytofatloss.com.

