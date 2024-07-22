Ron Harding, Life Coach/Author, Empowers Job Seekers to Achieve Six-Figure Careers Without Traditional Credentials

Ron Harding Ron Harding Ron Harding Ron Harding Sr. Receiving an award. Photo Courtesy of Ron Harding Jr. Article on Ron Harding Sr. Photo courtesy of Ron Harding Jr.

Ron Harding emphasizes that landing a dream job hinges on presenting oneself effectively and crafting a compelling resume.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Harding, renowned author, life coach, and business consultant, draws from his remarkable journey and decades of expertise to equip his students with the tools and guidance they need to build and maintain a six-figure income. His free resume training provides essential strategies to help his pupils land their dream jobs and excel in today's competitive market.

"Teaching career planning to students isn't just about finding a job—it's about empowering them to sculpt their future, navigate challenges, and carve a path that aligns passion with purpose," explains Harding.

Ron’s journey is a testament to resilience and self-education. His father's work ethic and his mother's values of loyalty and sacrifice influenced him profoundly. Ron Sr. founded Ron Harding Moving Service, which is "For those who demand excellence." Harding Sr. was featured in the media many times, and one of the headlines about him was "Tougher than Titanium." Harding Sr. received Driver of the Year for Global Van Lines four times among his numerous awards. In 1978, he sacrificed his legs to save a family in a truck accident.

"My life is a testament to my father's teachings. From him, I learned the value of hard work, resilience, and the unwavering belief that with determination and integrity, you can overcome any obstacle and achieve extraordinary success," states Ron Harding Jr.

Ron began his career as a professional drag racer at 16, setting records and earning accolades in major racing publications. After a life-altering accident, he transitioned into the tech industry, starting in the mailroom and rapidly ascending to Director of IT, where he revolutionized operations and consulted for industry giants like Disney, Facebook, and MTV.

"Self-education is the cornerstone of success. My journey, starting humbly in the mailroom and eventually rising to direct IT, taught me that the pursuit of knowledge and the willingness to learn are essential. Each step forward wasn't just about climbing a career ladder; it was about acquiring skills, understanding the industry, and overcoming challenges through continuous education and perseverance,” exclaims Harding.

For 18 years, Ron has dedicated his expertise to a global non-profit, transforming IT infrastructure on a modest budget. His "Six Steps to Six Figures" program has empowered individuals worldwide to secure high-paying roles and achieve unprecedented career growth, regardless of formal qualifications. His work with the non-profit has been impactful and inspiring, demonstrating the power of dedication and resourcefulness in achieving significant results.

His recent book, soon to be released, “Hidden Talent: How to Build a Six-Figure Career Without a College Degree, Professional Certifications, or Even the Slightest Experience,” shares Ron's proven methodology for career success. The book is a practical guide that takes readers through the 'Six Steps to Six Figures,' emphasizing the Lincoln mindset of self-education and the Washington work ethic of integrity and meticulous planning. Readers will learn to craft compelling resumes, deliver impactful interviews, master emotional intelligence, and develop the essential job skills today's top employers demand, all in a straightforward and actionable manner.

For more information about Ron Harding, visit his LinkedIn page.

