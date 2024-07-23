Ready To Get Weird - 'Lost in Time' Coming August 15th
The Satirical YA+ Scifi Adventure Set For LaunchUNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perasperum LLC is proud to announce the release of the satirical science fiction adventure graphic novel “Lost in Time”. Featuring the writing of author Justin Plourde and artwork of Samuele Giannicola.
Lost In Time follows the adventures of tomboy mechanic Robin and her dog Pal after they find an amnesiac time traveler in the desert near her home.
In this first 88 page installment, Robin finds the mysterious traveler and through a series of poor decisions and mishaps they end up imprisoned and broke on a pay to play planet run by profit obsessed plants.
You can pre-save Lost in Time on Kickstarter now and follow Perasperum on Instagram or the Perasperum website for updates.
For press and content creator inquiries please contact: contact@perasperum.com
Justin Plourde
Perasperum LLC
contact@perasperum.com
