Genius Drive and Valueplan Launch Interactive Value Lifecycle Assessment
Self-service diagnostic to optimize and scale value selling and realization programs
This interactive Value LifeCycle Assessment tool can help identify what’s missing in your current programs to consistently achieve better win rates, larger deal sizes and accelerated sales cycles.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius Drive and Valueplan are excited to announce the launch of their new interactive Value Lifecycle Assessment. The Value Lifecycle Assessment fills a critical gap in resources for CROs, CCOs, GTM executives, and value program leaders who are trying to enhance the development, performance, and adoption of value programs throughout the entire customer engagement lifecycle, from initial contact to retention and growth. Users can measure and benchmark their value lifecycle maturity and instantaneously receive actionable, prioritized recommendations on high-impact best practices.
Key Features of the tool include:
• Benchmarking and Self-Assessment: Assess your top sales, marketing, and customer challenges and compare your responses versus peers. Challenges include stalled deals, renewal issues, pipeline deficits, and competition.
• Identifying Barriers: Uncover the top barriers to success, such as lack of executive support or resource constraints, and compare these blockers with peers.
• Capability and Maturity Measurement: Measure your capability and maturity across the value lifecycle: Attract, Engage, Sell, Retain, and Expand. Compare your maturity scores versus peers and uncover areas for improvement across each dimension.
• Actionable Advice: Receive specific, prioritized actionable advice for maximum impact, including white papers, articles, and podcasts to help guide the implementation of recommended best practices.
“Research shows that getting your value marketing, selling, and customer success programs right can improve win rates by 48%, boost deal size by 35%, accelerate sales cycles by 25%, and reduce turnover by almost half”, says Tom Pisello, the ROI Guy and Co-Founder/Partner of Genius Drive. “This interactive Value LifeCycle Assessment can help identify what’s missing in your current programs to consistently achieve these results.”
The interactive tool helps GTM and value teams to self assess value program maturity throughout the customer lifecycle and across these dimensions:
• Attract: Leverage value to attract the right buyers by making them aware of potential issues and high-level outcomes.
• Engage: Help buyers understand their challenges and evaluate solutions, using value communication content and engagement skills.
• Sell: Justify the solution to the buying team with compelling business cases, tools, intelligence, and support.
• Retain and Expand: Post-sale, drive adoption and usage to prove realized value, supporting renewals and expansion.
• Orchestration: The centralized coordination of program goals, charter, enablement and evangelism.
“In the last few years it has become especially critical for B2B vendors to demonstrate and deliver value to customers at scale,” says Justin Zacks, Co-Founder at Valueplan. "Thankfully, there’s now a playbook for building successful value programs. The team at Valueplan is excited to partner with GeniusDrive to help go-to-market leaders take advantage of the Value Lifecycle Framework and improve their value practices”.
About Genius Drive
Genius Drive is a pioneering advisory and consulting firm committed to empowering B2B solution providers to better articulate value in each customer engagement and throughout the buyer’s journey. From ideating distinct value storytelling to delivering training, automating processes, and providing deal support and adoption success, Genius Drive ensures value program acceleration and performance throughout the value lifecycle.
Genius Drive has a proven track record with a wide range of clients, including Pigment, Intersystems, Scale Computing, Crisp, Conversus (a Stepstone Company), PFM Asset Management (a division of US Bank), Sphere Technology, and K1x.
For more information, visit GeniusDrive.com.
About ValuePlan.IO
ValuePlan software drives B2B revenue growth by accounting for customer value across the entire customer journey. Meet customers where they are by digitally assessing their priorities and maturity. Generate bespoke value roadmaps tailored to each customer’s specific needs. Track and verify customer outcomes and success metrics over time. Download turnkey EBR slide presentations to showcase value achieved and value-add expansion opportunities.
For more details, visit valueplan.io.
