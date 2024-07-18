Submit Release
Significant Overhaul to DBE Program

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a Final Rule to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concession DBE (ACDBE) programs. The rule became effective on May 9, 2024, and it is the most significant change to the programs in a decade.

Some key changes include raising the Personal Net Worth cap for DBE owners from $1.32 million to $2.047 million, excluding retirement assets (and community property rules) from the Personal Net Worth calculations, modernizing rules for counting material suppliers, incorporating procedural flexibilities, adding elements to foster greater usage of DBEs and ACDBEs, updating certification provisions to provide more flexibility when determining eligibility, revising the interstate certification process to provide for reciprocity, and making technical corrections where needed.

The DBE and ACDBE programs were created for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to compete fairly for DOT funded contracts. This rule change means a shift in how government agencies have been certifying, tracking, reporting, and managing their projects with DBE and ACDBE goals.

eComply Solutions, an industry leader in labor compliance and diversity management software, could greatly assist government agencies during this time of change. For example, agencies can use the eComply software to track certifications, manage DBE and ACDBE goals, and generate up-to-date reports on performance against goals.

Significantly, all data and documents stored on the eComply platform is secure. As a SOC2 Type II compliant company, eComply Solutions is the gold standard among software cloud-based solutions. They are independently audited for security and privacy protocols in handling confidential information for clients.

eComply Solutions offers over two decades of expertise, experience, and stability—with proven success across the U.S. with clients across different industries, including transportation, housing, education, finance, energy, and port authorities.

eComply Solutions is currently being used in 49 of the 50 U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico—all while delivering seamless and optimum results. If you are interested in learning more about how eComply Solutions can help with the new rule changes pertaining to the DBE and ACDBE programs, you can find additional details here: www.ecomplysolutions.com.

*For more information about the final regulations, please see here: https://www.transportation.gov/dbe-rulemaking/summarypage

