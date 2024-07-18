Rare books, maps and atlases from the recently closed Birmingham-Southern College will be auctioned July 31st & Aug. 1st

Copy of A New General Atlas, Containing a Geographical and Historical Account of All the Empires, Kingdoms and Other Dominions of the World, by John Senex, published in London in 1721 (est. $12,000-$18,000).

First English edition, limited issue copy of James Joyce’s epic novel Ulysses, published in London and Paris in 1922 by John Rodker for the Egoist Press, #1631 of 2,000 copies (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Copy of Hakluyt’s Voyages (three volumes in two books), a complete record of Elizabethan voyages and discovery, published circa 1598-1600 by Bishop, Newberie and Barker (London) (est. $10,000-$20,000).

Copy of A Complete Atlas, or A Distinct View of the Known World by Emanual Bowen, with 68 engraved maps including 47 double-page maps, published in 1752 (est. 4,000-$6,000).