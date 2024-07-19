GI for Kids Celebrates Over 10,000 PYtest Urea Breath Tests - Knoxville, Tennessee
Leveraging Tri-Med’s PYtest, we can quickly and safely test our patients, ensuring the optimum quality of care.”KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GI for Kids, PLLC, East Tennessee’s premier Pediatric Gastroenterology group, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: over 10,000 PYtest urea breath tests performed at their state-of-the-art facility in Knoxville, TN.
— Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil
About GI for Kids
GI for Kids is a comprehensive pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition center, dedicated to providing top-quality care for children and families. With five convenient locations across East Tennessee, including Knoxville, Crossville, Cleveland, Morristown, and Corbin, KY.
GI for Kids offers a wide range of in-office services; including radiology, ultrasound, allergy testing, manometry, infusion center, dispensary, and multiple specialty clinics and programs.
About Tri-Med Americas
Tri-Med was founded in 1996 by Professor Barry Marshall to provide safe and reliable diagnostic tests for the detection of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). PYtest is a non-invasive diagnostic tool used to detect H. pylori infection. H. pylori is a common bacterium that can cause gastritis, peptic ulcers, and other gastrointestinal issues.
The test involves swallowing a small capsule, blowing into a balloon (where the breath is captured). Quantitative results are available within approximately 15 minutes, making it a quick and reliable method for detecting H. pylori.
Celebrating a Milestone
GI for Kids has consistently demonstrated excellence in patient care and reaching the 10,000-test mark is a testament to their unwavering commitment to children’s health. Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil, founder and lead pediatric gastroenterologist, expressed his gratitude: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement.
Our team’s dedication and expertise have allowed us to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of children and their families. Leveraging Tri-Med’s PYtest, we can quickly and safely test our patients, ensuring the optimum quality of care.”
Looking Ahead
As GI for Kids continues to grow and serve the community, they remain focused on providing compassionate care, innovative treatments, and personalized solutions for pediatric gastrointestinal conditions. The team looks forward to many more successful milestones in the years to come.
Mac Fortune
Tri-Med
+1 510-947-6828
mac@trimedamericas.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn