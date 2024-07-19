Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,168 in the last 365 days.

GI for Kids Celebrates Over 10,000 PYtest Urea Breath Tests - Knoxville, Tennessee

Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil

Leveraging Tri-Med’s PYtest, we can quickly and safely test our patients, ensuring the optimum quality of care.”
— Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil
KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GI for Kids, PLLC, East Tennessee’s premier Pediatric Gastroenterology group, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: over 10,000 PYtest urea breath tests performed at their state-of-the-art facility in Knoxville, TN.

About GI for Kids
GI for Kids is a comprehensive pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition center, dedicated to providing top-quality care for children and families. With five convenient locations across East Tennessee, including Knoxville, Crossville, Cleveland, Morristown, and Corbin, KY.

GI for Kids offers a wide range of in-office services; including radiology, ultrasound, allergy testing, manometry, infusion center, dispensary, and multiple specialty clinics and programs.

About Tri-Med Americas
Tri-Med was founded in 1996 by Professor Barry Marshall to provide safe and reliable diagnostic tests for the detection of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). PYtest is a non-invasive diagnostic tool used to detect H. pylori infection. H. pylori is a common bacterium that can cause gastritis, peptic ulcers, and other gastrointestinal issues.

The test involves swallowing a small capsule, blowing into a balloon (where the breath is captured). Quantitative results are available within approximately 15 minutes, making it a quick and reliable method for detecting H. pylori.

Celebrating a Milestone
GI for Kids has consistently demonstrated excellence in patient care and reaching the 10,000-test mark is a testament to their unwavering commitment to children’s health. Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil, founder and lead pediatric gastroenterologist, expressed his gratitude: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement.

Our team’s dedication and expertise have allowed us to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of children and their families. Leveraging Tri-Med’s PYtest, we can quickly and safely test our patients, ensuring the optimum quality of care.”

Looking Ahead

As GI for Kids continues to grow and serve the community, they remain focused on providing compassionate care, innovative treatments, and personalized solutions for pediatric gastrointestinal conditions. The team looks forward to many more successful milestones in the years to come.

Mac Fortune
Tri-Med
+1 510-947-6828
mac@trimedamericas.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

GI for Kids Celebrates Over 10,000 PYtest Urea Breath Tests - Knoxville, Tennessee

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more