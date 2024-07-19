Redmond Police Department Renews its Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Inclusivity in the Community

The Redmond PD, initially certified as a Certified Autism Center by IBCCES in 2022, has achieved autism recertification.

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Redmond Police Department recently renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, continuing its efforts to provide officers with knowledge and training to assist and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive community members. In 2022, the Department became the first in Washington to earn the certification, which was awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“I’m proud of my staff’s continued dedication and commitment to completing this critical training to ensure we compassionately serve all members of the Redmond community,” says Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

The Redmond Police Department launched a “Take Me Home” program in June for families with loved ones who have cognitive or developmental disabilities in case they go missing or experience an emergency. The program is a registry of vulnerable individuals to assist first responders in reuniting people with disabilities with their caregivers. The program's goal is to help reduce the trauma of emergencies and reconnect community members with their families. It provides an additional tool for enhancing the safety of our community members.

“We’re excited that the Redmond Police Department has chosen to continue their efforts of inclusivity with the renewal of their Certified Autism Center™ designation. There is a great impact on the community when enhancing safety for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, and it sets a great example for others to follow,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing but underserved part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Redmond Police Department

Redmond Police Department is dedicated to community service and problem-solving through collaboration and communication. The City of Redmond is a thriving, culturally diverse community home to over 77,500 residents. Redmond is the hub of an array of commerce and industry, ranging from technology, aerospace, and gaming to biomedical and innovation start-ups.

RPD strives to ensure an environment that values trust, excellence, and accountability through leadership. Our department of 130 commissioned and professional staff works hard every day to actively reduce crime, address traffic safety issues, and maintain the highest level of safety and security for residents, employees, businesses, and visitors in Redmond.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.