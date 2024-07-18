July 18, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Urges Congress to Pass the SAVE Act

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Urges Congress to Pass the SAVE Act

Commonsense Policy Aims to Bolster Voting Integrity, Ensures Only Eligible Citizens Vote

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a 22-state coalition in urging the U.S. Senate to support the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill last week, however the Senate has yet to act.

The SAVE Act, which garners broad support among Americans, aims to prevent ineligible individuals from voting by requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote and upholding the rule of law. Under the SAVE Act, individuals must provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

“After fleeing political persecution in communist Cuba, my mother began her long journey of becoming a U.S. citizen. I remember attending her naturalization ceremony and witnessing her pride after voting in her first presidential election. I urge the Senate to support the SAVE Act because only citizens, not illegal immigrants, should vote in America’s elections. Those who think otherwise owe an apology to the naturalized Americans who played by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares is joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.

