PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 18, 2024 Cayetano uncovers more issues in New Senate Building review Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday said the ongoing review of the skyrocketing cost of the New Senate Building (NSB) has uncovered more questionable matters that could potentially increase the overall cost of the project. "The P25-27 billion [projected cost of NSB] could be a little bit conservative pa pala," Cayetano said in a media interview on July 18, 2024. Cayetano said the Senate Committee on Accounts which he chairs has received more documents from relevant stakeholders for thorough review. "Developing y'ung story. This week kasi I found out na maraming tinatago sa atin. Kung sino ang nagtatago at bakit tinatago, I haven't gotten to that [yet] but we finally received caches na halos half room full of documents and we're getting through it," he said. One of the issues Cayetano pointed out was the building's facade which had been pegged at P1 billion, then changed to P498 million. "Tapos ngayon lumalabas na P2.9 billion na at may isa pang design. Malabo y'ung ganon. Paano tayo matatapos?" he said. Cayetano then appealed to Senator Nancy Binay, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which is the NSB's project manager, and the Senate Coordinating Team (SCT) to be truthful about the project to expedite decision-making. "Tell the whole truth. What we're doing is the review. If they came forward and gave us everything, we would have decisions by now," he said. "They are not being forthright. That's not good kasi nga hindi natin ma-evaluate nang mabuti [ang NSB]," he added. Cayetano said that his Committee aims to complete important decisions about the project by August to prevent further delays that could make the building more expensive. "We want to do the technical decisions all within the month of August para walang further delays or every few months inflation na naman at tataas na naman ang cost niyan," he said. Cayetano said he will remain focused on the review of the NSB despite the ethics complaint filed against him by Senator Nancy Binay, which Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges chair Francis "Tol" Tolentino announced on July 17, 2024, would be resolved through a "conciliation process." "I will not be distracted by Senator Nancy or the Ethics Committee. It's a good idea na magka-conciliation but in this case kasi this is all about the Senate Building, the delays, and the costs," he said. He said that he will remain committed to finding solutions to lower the cost of the project while preserving its original design at a justified cost. "Marami kasing lumabas at marami kaming nakita ngayon [sa review]," he said. "It's coming out to be the most expensive building in the country so far and we will still try to remedy that," he added. Cayetano, marami pang natutuklasan sa pagsusuri sa New Senate Building Ibinunyag ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes na marami pang mga kuwestiyonableng bagay ang kanyang nakikita sa patuloy na pagsusuri sa tumataas na halaga ng New Senate Building (NSB). "The P25-27 billion [projected cost of NSB] could be a little bit conservative pa pala," wika ni Cayetano sa isang media interview nitong July 18, 2024. Sinabi niya na ang Senate Committee on Accounts na kanyang pinamumunuan ay nakatanggap ng maraming dahdah na dokumento mula sa mga kinauukulan na kanilang masusing sinusuri. "Developing y'ung story. This week kasi I found out na maraming tinatago sa atin. Kung sino ang nagtatago at bakit tinatago, I haven't gotten to that [yet] but we finally received caches na halos half room full of documents and we're getting through it," wika niya. Isa sa mga isyu na itinuro ni Cayetano ay ang facade ng gusali na may unang halaga na P1 billion na binaba sa P498 million. "Tapos ngayon lumalabas na P2.9 billion na at may isa pang design. Malabo y'ung ganon. Paano tayo matatapos?" wika niya. Dahil dito, umapela si Cayetano kay Senator Nancy Binay, sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na siyang project manager ng NSB, at sa Senate Coordinating Team (SCT) na maging tapat tungkol sa proyekto para mapabilis ang paggawa ng desisyon. "Tell the whole truth. What we're doing is the review. If they came forward and gave us everything, we would have decisions by now," wika niya. "They are not being forthright. That's not good kasi nga hindi natin ma-evaluate nang mabuti [ang NSB]," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang kanyang Komite ay naglalayon na makumpleto ang mahahalagang desisyon tungkol sa proyekto sa susunod na buwan upang maiwasan ang karagdagang pagkaantala na maaaring magpamahal sa gusali. "We want to do the technical decisions all within the month of August para walang further delays or every few months inflation na naman at tataas na naman ang cost niyan," wika niya. Aniya, mananatili siyang tutok sa pagsusuri ng NSB sa kabila ng ethics complaint na inihain laban sa kanya ni Senator Nancy Binay. Noong July 17, inihayag ni Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges chair Francis "Tol" Tolentino na ito ay susubukang lutasin sa pamamagitan ng "conciliation process." "I will not be distracted by Senator Nancy or the Ethics Committee. It's a good idea na magka-conciliation but in this case kasi this is all about the Senate Building, the delays, and the costs," wika niya. Sinabi rin niya na mananatili siyang nakatuon sa paghahanap ng mga solusyon upang mapababa ang gastos ng proyekto habang pinapanatili ang orihinal nitong disenyo sa isang makatwirang halaga. "Marami kasing lumabas at marami kaming nakita ngayon [sa review]," wika niya. "It's coming out to be the most expensive building in the country so far and we will still try to remedy that," dagdag niya.