Ophthalmic Laser Market to Witness Massive Growth with NIDEK, Norlase , LIGHTMED
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Ophthalmic Laser market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.
Some of the major players such as NIDEK CO.,LTD., Norlase, LIGHTMED, US Ophthalmic, Quantel, Lumenis, IRIDEX, MEDA Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Shanghai Co. Ltd
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Ophthalmic Laser market is valued at USD Million in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2030.
Ophthalmic Laser Market Overview
A medical device used in ophthalmology to treat various eye conditions. Ophthalmic lasers can be used for surgeries like LASIK, cataract removal, and other retinal or corneal procedures.
Ophthalmic Laser Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
The Company's Coverage aims to innovate to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector are captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as NIDEK CO.,LTD., Norlase, LIGHTMED, US Ophthalmic, Quantel, Lumenis, IRIDEX, MEDA Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Shanghai Co. Ltd includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, market position, history, and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization/revenue along with contact information.
Market Trends:
In order to get rid of their spectacles and lenses, more and more patients are choosing to undergo refractive procedures. In addition, the excellent success rate of laser eye surgery techniques is encouraging people to choose for them. This will eventually serve as a trigger for the ophthalmic lasers market to flourish.
Market Drivers:
The market for ophthalmic laser devices is being driven by the growing trend of safe and efficient procedures such as laser vision correction (LVC), which can eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. Furthermore, the burgeoning market for laser therapy devices and the increasing acceptance of less invasive operations are anticipated to foster favorable conditions for the ophthalmic laser market throughout the evaluation period.
Market Opportunities:
Over the projection period, ophthalmic lasers are likely to see profitable opportunities due to the increased prevalence of myopia and hyperopia as well as a spike in refractive procedures. Refractive procedures are becoming more and more popular among patients who want to be free of glasses and contact lenses. Aside from this, people are choosing to have laser eye surgery procedures because of its high success rate. This will serve as a spark for the ophthalmic lasers industry to flourish in the future.
Ophthalmic Laser Market: Segmentation
The Ophthalmic Laser Market is Segmented by Global Ophthalmic Laser Market Breakdown by Application (Hospitals, Clinics) by Type (Low Power (<100w), Medium Power (100-500w), High Power (>500w)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Ophthalmic Laser Market - Geographical Outlook
The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
