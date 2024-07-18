Thompson Equipment is thrilled to announce the addition of RUBBLE MASTER’s mobile impact crushers to its offerings.

LISBON, MAINE, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Equipment Adds RUBBLE MASTER’s Mobile Impact Crushers to Its Offerings

Partnership adds additional mobile equipment options to already established Astec product lineup to better support the needs of New England’s aggregate producers

Thompson Equipment, a dealer of high-quality aggregate-processing equipment and solutions for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the addition of RUBBLE MASTER’s mobile impact crushers to its offerings.

This expansion includes RUBBLE MASTER’s leading models: RM 90GO!, RM 100GO! and RM 120X, now available at Thompson’s Lisbon, Maine, and Oxford, Connecticut, branches.

With this partnership, Thompson Equipment is poised to offer additional mobile equipment alongside its established stationary options, empowering customers to achieve greater agility on the job, increase aggregate production, vertically integrate their aggregate supply and ultimately enhance profitability.

“This partnership opens up a tremendous opportunity for us with the addition of different size class machines,” said Steve Ferris, vice president of Thompson Equipment. “With RUBBLE MASTER’s mobile solutions, we aim to meet the needs of a broader customer base by offering unparalleled service and equipment. At Thompson, we believe that 'the more you make, the more you make,' and this collaboration will help us achieve our profitability goals.”

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Thompson Equipment. Their wealth of experience and complementary products provide an excellent opportunity to serve a wider array of contractors and producers in New England,” said Paul Smith, North American sales manager at RUBBLE MASTER Americas.

Designed with the operator in mind, RUBBLE MASTER equipment is user-friendly and comes with comprehensive training modules and attractive financing options. Its advanced engineering increases efficient fuel consumption, potentially minimizing operating expenses. Its high-quality design and construction help reduce breakdowns for increased uptime and reduced downtime. RUBBLE MASTER’s telematics mobile app, RM XSMART, offers functionality for monitoring and managing equipment and optimizing processes to help enhance profitability.

RUBBLE MASTER specializes in tracked, mobile crushing and screening equipment renowned for exceptional maneuverability and efficiency in a variety of environments such as aggregate quarries and manufacturing facilities.

The equipment is ideal for developers, roadbuilders, landscapers and earthmoving and excavation companies. Whether you are an aggregate quarry seeking to supplement stationary setups with portable machines, a plant or manufacturing facility aiming to vertically integrate aggregate supply through smaller-scale operations or a large contractor producing aggregate materials on-site for cost savings and operational control, the new offerings at Thompson Equipment cater to diverse needs.

As a full-service dealership, Thompson Equipment will provide comprehensive support with purchasing, servicing and parts for RUBBLE MASTER equipment, which are now available for both purchase and weekly rentals. Visit www.thompson-equip.com or call +1-833-269-8192 to learn more.

# # #

About Thompson Equipment

Thompson Equipment is a dealer of high-quality aggregate-processing equipment since 1980, offering comprehensive solutions to a wide range of industries. With a commitment to helping aggregate producers make more money by making more aggregate, Thompson Equipment is recognized as the preferred choice for aggregate production needs in New England.

www.thompson-equip.com

About RUBBLE MASTER

RUBBLE MASTER is a market leader in mobile compact crushing, offering a range of top-quality and high-performance mobile crushing and screening solutions for recycling, demolition, quarrying, mining and contracting applications.

www.rubblemaster.com