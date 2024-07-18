Fashion and Innovation Unite at Google Headquarters Berlin During Berlin Fashion Week
Yoonaverse & Google Conference and Exhibition on GenAI, Web3, Innovation, Sustainability, and Fashion
GenAI and machine learning are not just tools for innovation; they are the keys to solving some of the planet's greatest challenges.”BERLIN, GERMANY, GERMANY, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday 05th marked the grand finale of the Yoonaverse series at Berlin Fashion Week, a visionary event exploring the future of fashion and the transformative power of technology. Hosted at Google Headquarters in Berlin, the event highlighted how GenAI is revolutionizing the roles of designers, enhancing industry sustainability, and reshaping consumer experiences.
— Anna F. Michel, CEO of yoona.ai
Immersive Experiences
Attendees were immediately immersed in the world of fashion through unconventional showcases. Jana Ms Impari's exhibit featured fashion made from 100% Recycled PET & zero-waste approach, combining AI, recycled materials, and her handcrafted designs. Her breathtaking live presentation provided deep insights into her creative process and sustainability efforts.
Participants also explored the Yoonaverse Metaverse, virtually navigating Berlin's iconic monuments and viewing live BFW broadcasts of local fashion shows.
The innovative Fashion Aura Mirror, brought by I-mmersive, allowed guests to try on clothes digitally, blending fun with practical e-commerce solutions.
Technologies from yoona.ai & Looks.co were demonstrated, showcasing AI-driven fashion design suite and e-commerce tools.
Engaging Discussions and Expert Insights
A stellar lineup of speakers kept the audience engaged with discussions on technology, innovation, and sustainability in fashion. The event fostered lively interaction between experts and attendees, highlighting the integral role of technology in shaping the future of the fashion industry.
Key Speakers: Amelia Zins (Google for Startups), Rebekka Revel (Superteam / Solana), Robert Andersen (Jung von Matt START), Dr. Stefan Trifonov (Boston Consulting Group), Sebastian Zimmerhackl (Creative Director, Technologist & Disruptive Memetician), Younes Mohammadi (Interdisciplinary Creative), Jana Ms Impari (Fashion Designer), Anna F. Michel and Steven Boylan (yoona.ai), Sethuraman Ramanathan & Can Kiecker (yoona.ai), Jaime Gómez (Looks.co), Fax Quintus (I-mmersive).
"The synergy of physical stores and a robust online presence can become a superpower. Leveraging this dual strength with a strategic channel approach is key to staying ahead in the market." – Boston Consulting Group
Innovative Collaboration
The event, a collaborative effort with Google for Startups, showcased the tech giant's commitment to supporting yoona.ai, the innovative startup spearheading this series. Google provided a unique venue for the physical event to display cutting-edge technologies and host insightful discussions with experts from the tech and fashion sectors.
Solana, the blockchain platform launched in 2020, is making significant strides in the fashion industry by leveraging blockchain technology's potential in this sector. Rebekka Revel, Solana's representative, elaborated on this during an engaging fireside chat with yoona.ai's CTO, Steven Boylan. "Innovation requires creativity." – Rebekka Revel, Superteam / Solana
Fax Quintus from I-mmersive, together with yoona.ai, explained the technology behind the Berlin Metaverse, detailing the background efforts and innovations. A panel discussion with Jung von Matt START, the AI agency for automation and infinite storytelling, highlighted how AI can not only sell but also engage consumers. "Prompt-to-Manufacturer is seasonless." – Jung von Matt START - "Save fashion by AI from its destiny." – Fax Quintus, I-mmersive.
Berlin Fashion Week Goes Global
Through the Yoonaverse Metaverse, major Berlin Fashion Week events were broadcast globally, making the fashion week accessible to a wider audience. This initiative not only broke attendance barriers but also established a solid platform with a clear mission: to create an internationally recognized and accessible stage for contemporary fashion from Berlin and Germany, available to the world without the barriers of location.
Event Summary
Metaverse Events (July 1st to 4th):
Virtual conferences of Yoonaverse and 202030 Sustainability Conference – RE/GENERATE IMPACT.
Live broadcasts of Berlin Fashion Week catwalk shows featuring Rebekka Ruétz, Danny Reinke, Kitschy Couture, Marcel Ostertag, Kilian Kerner, Marc Cain, PLNGNS, Neo.Fashion, and DZHUS.
Live Event (July 5th):
Yoonaverse & Google Conference and Exhibition on GenAI, Web3, Innovation, Sustainability, and Fashion.
Sponsors and Partners:
Partners: yoona.ai, I-mmersive, Special Sponsor: Solana
Support: Google
Media Partner: DSRPTD
Yoonaverse is part of the STUDIO2RETAIL and Berlin Fashion Week schedules and a proud member of the Fashion Council Germany
About Yoona.ai: yoona.ai is a pioneering SaaS product design tool at the intersection of Data Science and Generative AI, empowering businesses to generate best-selling products within seconds. yoona.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the fashion industry.
"Generative AI and machine learning are not just tools for innovation; they are the keys to solving some of the planet's greatest challenges. By optimizing production, reducing overstock, and minimizing unsold inventory, we can significantly cut down on waste and pollution. Moreover, these technologies enhance creativity and efficiency, alleviating burnout among designers. Together, we are transforming the fashion industry into a more sustainable and environmentally conscious sector." Anna F. Michel, CEO of [yoona.ai Suite for Fashion Design]
