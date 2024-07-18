[Strengthening investment promotion] 2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair features three new exhibition areas and three business matching sessions for better matching services

MACAU, July 18 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of Macao Special Administrative Region ‧2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair” (2024GMBPF) will be held from 25 to 28 July (Thursday to Sunday) at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. This year, the event is dedicated to enriching the business-to-business (B2B) elements by adding three exhibition areas on hotel facilities and services, smart devices and China chic. In addition, there will be three business matching sessions and various activities, including “multi-venue events”, forums, product promotion sessions, protocol signing ceremonies and guided tours, in an effort to extend the event’s impact beyond the exhibition hall and further into the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. It aims to leverage the synergy of “industry + MICE” and “MICE + tourism” development and attract investment through exhibitions to help enterprises and brands explore innovative development and business opportunities.

Three new exhibition areas to offer more diverse business matching scenarios

Jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the 2024GMBPF will set up six exhibition areas, namely the Guangdong Branded Products Area, the Macao Featured Products Area, The Belt and Road Area, the Hotel Facility and Service Exhibition Zone, the Smart Device Area and the China Chic Area, and the “Trade Visitor Day” will be held on the first day of the event.

The Hotel Facility and Service Exhibition Zone will exhibit state-of-the-art hotel facilities, design, prefabricated guestrooms, catering equipment, textile articles and leisure equipment. China’s smart hotel room prototypes will also be on display, introducing trade visitors to new high-tech products and their application through first-hand experience.

The Smart Device Area will showcase the latest technologies in smart hotels, quality of life, catering and customised smart systems, including ERNIE Bot, an AI bot launched by local enterprises and Baidu. Trade visitors can experience AI technology on the spot. It is expected to help enterprises keep abreast of the latest trends and industry developments, thus making business co-operation more efficient.

This year, the event will ride the wave of China chic. The China Chic Area will include an Exquisite China Chic Pavilion, a Chinese Culture Pavilionand a Chinese Spirits and Liquor Street to display Chinese traditional clothing, culture, tea and incense ceremonies, and mortise and tenon craftsmanship, with the aim of stimulating innovation in China chic and deepening the public’s inheritance and knowledge of traditional Chinese culture. The Exquisite China Chic Area will showcase original China-chic clothing from mainland China and Macao, while the Chinese Culture Pavilion will showcase twelve intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, including health-preserving traditional Chinese medicine hammers, Chinese flour figurines and block printing. The Chinese Spirits and Liquor Street will promote baijiu (Chinese traditional liquor) brands from Guangdong Province and local agents, and will feature a tasting area, a twelve-flavour experience installation and a drunk simulator.

Business matching sessions + investment promotion through exhibitions to help enterprises open up business opportunities

Three business matching sessions will be held during the event, covering hotel facilities and services, smart devices and services, and China-chic products and services. At the same time, a series of forums will be held on cultural tourism, low-carbon green development, smart catering, Chinese traditional clothing and other topics, with the aim of facilitating the quality development of key industries in line with the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification.

Moreover, with the Investor’s “One-Stop Service”, IPIM will adopt the approach of “pre-event positioning, throughout-event follow-up and post-event tracking” to promote the business advantages of Macao and Hengqin to exhibitors and assist them with the settlement procedures, in order to strengthen the synergy between the exhibition and investment promotion and attract more investors among the exhibitors.