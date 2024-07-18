KD Pharma Group to acquire dsm-firmenich’s marine lipids business in exchange for a minority stake in the company
The transaction expands KD Pharma Group‘s lipids CDMO business and includes the MEG-3® fish oil omega-3 product portfolio and two associated production sitesBIOGGO, EUROPE, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, and dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announce today the sale of dsm-firmenich’s Marine Lipids business to the KD Pharma Group in exchange for a minority stake in the enlarged KD company.
The transaction will happen in the course of 2024 and includes dsm-firmenich’s Marine Lipids fish oil Omega-3 business for the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Pharma markets, together with the MEG-3® brand and production facilities in Piura, Peru and Mulgrave, Canada.
This transaction will create a well-equipped market player in Marine Lipids by combining the best of the two companies and respective expertise, with the scale of dsm-firmenich’s Piura and Mulgrave sites and the high concentration capability of the KD Pharma Group company.
The enlarged KD Pharma Group company will benefit from the expansion into a significantly wider range of products and customization opportunities supported by broadened manufacturing capacity. dsm-firmenich will continue to offer MEG-3® fish oils for the Early Life Nutrition markets as well as MEG-3® powders.
Oscar Groet, CEO of the KD Pharma Group said, “We are thrilled to welcome dsm-firmenich’s Marine Lipids portfolio into the KD Pharma Group, a move that aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of being technology leaders in lipids and enhancing our ability to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers."
This transaction is expected to be completed towards the end of 2024, and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
About KD Pharma
The KD Pharma Group is a CDMO that creates health solutions in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also the worldwide leading producer of API for Omega-3 pharmaceuticals and has built a similar market-leading position in Omega-3 nutraceuticals, formulation and encapsulation services, with over 600 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more.
About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life,
desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com
LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook
Adam Ismail
KD Pharma Group
+1 385-237-2787
adam.ismail@kdpharmagroup.com