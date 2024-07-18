Bridgeline's CEO, Ari Kahn, Named in Most Innovative Leaders to Watch in 2024

WOBURN, Mass., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces that its CEO, Ari Kahn, has been recognized as one of the most innovative leaders to watch in 2024 by Biztech Outlook.

Biztech Outlook recognized Kahn as an “AI Pioneer” in a list of the most innovative leaders of 2024. The publication described Bridgeline’s efforts to transform online revenue for customers through HawkSearch’s new Smart Search, which boosts eCommerce sales through concept and visual search.

Kahn, with a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, uses his expertise to keep Bridgeline at the cutting edge of AI technology.

"Smart Search exemplifies our AI innovation," said Ari Kahn. "Being recognized as an AI pioneer and an innovative leader is not just a personal honor but a testament to Bridgeline's commitment to driving revenue for eCommerce customers through innovative AI technology."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com