Braven Environmental and W. R. Grace & Co. Collaborate on Renewable and Recyclable Feedstock from Advanced Recycling
ZEBULON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braven Environmental has announced a collaborative research effort with W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), recently published in Hydrocarbon Processing’s June 2024 issue, focused on the co-processing of waste plastics-derived feedstocks from advanced recycling in a refining process. The research confirms the viability and performance of processing ISCC PLUS certified pyrolysis oil (pyoil) as a feedstock in refining applications, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint and enhances the circularity of plastics.
The joint research initiative examined the potential of using pyrolysis oil derived from waste plastics—materials that would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration—as a valuable feedstock for the core refinery process in a Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit. The comprehensive testing focused on yields, physical characteristics of the pyoil, and necessary adjustments for blending with current feedstocks typically used by refining companies in their production of fuels and chemical intermediates.
The findings indicate that Braven Environmental's commercial scale process, utilized at its Zebulon, North Carolina facility, produces a pyrolysis oil that can be seamlessly integrated as a feedstock in the petrochemical ecosystem. The option to process pyrolysis oil using FCC units improves the beneficial utilization of waste plastic enabled by advanced recycling. Additionally, demonstration of FCC co-feed options underscores the versatility and multiple applications of the Braven process, significantly advancing the various applications of waste plastic derived pyrolysis oils.
Braven Environmental is committed to pioneering sustainable solutions for the refining and petrochemical industries. This collaboration highlights the crucial role of advancing recycling technologies and applications in helping to reduce environmental impact and promoting a circular economy for plastics.
About Braven Environmental
Braven Environmental is an advanced recycling company that transforms waste plastics into valuable chemical feedstocks. By converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil, Braven Environmental plays a critical role in creating a sustainable, circular economy for plastics.
About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With more than 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
