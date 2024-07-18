Ride-on Luggage Market Valued at $304.2 Million, Expected to Grow at 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031

Ride-on Luggage Market 2031

The conventional segment dominated the market in 2021 and the motorized segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

The children segment is the largest and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ride-on Luggage Market by Type (Conventional, Motorised), by End User (Adults, Children), by Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global ride-on luggage market was valued at $182.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $304.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Ride-on luggage allows users to ride while sitting or standing on it. It is intended to make travel more convenient by eliminating the need to carry heavy suitcases and bags. The majority of ride-on luggage is manual and must be driven by hand, whereas others have motors and batteries and can be driven with accelerators and brakes.

Furthermore, disposable income has rapidly increased in North America and Asia-Pacific, acting as a major driver for the Ride-on Luggage industry. Luggage such as suitcases, duffel bags, briefcases, and others can be quite heavy depending on the amount of clothing and other essentials stored in the luggage based on the length of the trip or the purpose of the trip. Customers prefer luggage units that are easy to move and carry around due to the weight of the luggage, which primarily include wheeled suitcases and bags. Ride-on luggage is the most convenient way to transport luggage and it also offers comfort, with the inclusion of mobile device charging ports being among the new Ride-on Luggage Market Trends.

The ride-on luggage market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the ride-on luggage market is classified into conventional and motorized. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into adults and children. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online channels of sale. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The conventional ride-on luggage segment accounted for the majority of ride-on luggage market share, and the motorized ride-on luggage segment is expected to grow steadily with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, as motorized ride-on luggage is gaining popularity due to ease of travel, thus increasing the Ride-on Luggage Market Demand. Children were the most frequent users of ride-on luggage, accounting for 74.3% of the market share, and adults are expected to have the highest growth due to the older generation's use of ride-on luggage. Offline sales channels were the most popular mode of purchase of ride-on luggage in 2021, however, online sales channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% in the future according to the Ride-on Luggage Market Analysis due to the ease of purchase and a larger variety of ride-on luggage available online.

North America was the largest shareholder in terms of ride-on luggage sales in 2021 owing to the region's high popularity of novelty and convenience products, particularly in the U.S. Europe held the second-largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.3% by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Airwheel Holding Limited, Elan Travel System LLC, Hebei Faye Co., Ltd., Kiddietotes, Kids Luggage Store, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Modobag, Ningbo zhongdi Stereo luggage manufacturing co. LTD, Olaf scooter, Pretty Coast Plastic Toys Co., Ltd., Rydebot LLC, Stokke AS, Trunki , Tucci Disegno, and Younglingz.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞-𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

○ Convenience and Efficiency:

Ride-on luggage offers a convenient and efficient way for travelers to move through airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs. It eliminates the need for dragging or carrying heavy bags, providing a smoother travel experience.

○ Innovative Design:

Companies can differentiate themselves by investing in innovative and attractive designs for ride-on luggage. Features like built-in technology (GPS, charging ports), customizable exteriors, and durable materials can enhance the product's appeal.

○ Multifunctionality:

Expanding the functionality of ride-on luggage to serve as more than just a bag can open new markets. For example, integrating it with smart technology, allowing it to transform into a seat, or incorporating additional storage compartments for specific items.

○ Targeting Various Demographics:

Ride-on luggage can be marketed to various demographics, including business travelers, families, and individuals with mobility issues. Customizing designs and features to meet the specific needs of each group can broaden the customer base.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬:

○ Durability and Quality:

Ride-on luggage needs to be durable and of high quality to withstand the rigors of travel. Customers demand luggage that can endure frequent use, rough handling, and various environmental conditions.

○ Regulatory Compliance:

Complying with regulations and standards for luggage is crucial. Meeting size and weight requirements set by airlines, as well as safety standards for materials and components, is essential to avoid legal issues and ensure customer satisfaction.

○ Affordability:

While innovation is important, ride-on luggage must remain affordable for a broad range of customers. Striking a balance between features, quality, and cost is crucial to staying competitive in the market.

○ Global Market Considerations:

Expanding into international markets requires understanding cultural preferences, travel habits, and complying with regional regulations. Adaptability and customization based on market demands are key factors for success.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research