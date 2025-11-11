WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Digital Agriculture Market Share Reach USD 51.3 Billion by 2033 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global digital agriculture market was valued at $18.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $51.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 389 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A121714 The growth of the digital agriculture market is primarily driven by the increase in adoption of precision farming techniques, rise in demand for food security, and advancements in agricultural technologies. Farmers are leveraging digital solutions such as AI, IoT, big data analytics, and remote sensing to optimize resource utilization, improve crop yields, and enhance sustainability. The growing penetration of cloud-based farm management software and automation technologies, including drones and autonomous tractors, is further boosting adoption. Moreover, climate change concerns and the need for efficient water and soil management are pushing farmers toward data-driven decision-making. Investments from aggrotech startups and collaborations between technology providers and agricultural enterprises are also fueling innovation in digital agriculture.The digital agriculture market is segmented on the basis of component, application, technology, and region. By component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. In terms of application, the market is segregated into precision farming & farm management, livestock monitoring, supply chain, financial management, and others. By technology, the digital farming market is categorized into AI, drones, IoT, automation, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyzes profiles of key players operating in the digital agriculture market such as John Deere, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Bayer AG, Indigo Ag, Agreena ApS, ecoRobotix SA, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Gamaya, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., TOPCON CORPORATION, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd., Wipro, Yara International ASA, AGRIVI Ltd., and Small Robot Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital agriculture market forecast.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A121714 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the early adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, strong infrastructure, and high investment in precision farming solutions. The region’s well-established agribusiness sector, coupled with widespread use of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in farming operations, has significantly contributed to market growth.In addition, government initiatives and subsidies supporting smart agriculture, along with the presence of key market players, have further accelerated digital transformation in the sector. The increasing demand for high-yield crops, efficient water management, and sustainable farming practices has driven farmers to adopt automation, robotics, and farm management software. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing labor dependency and improving operational efficiency has boosted investments in agricultural drones, autonomous tractors, and sensor-based monitoring systems. With continuous advancements in AgTech and strong R&D initiatives, North America remains a leader in the digital agriculture market.By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture equipment, including GPS receivers, sensors, drones, and automated machinery. The rising demand for smart irrigation systems, yield monitoring devices, and soil health assessment tools has significantly contributed to the dominance of this segment. Farmers and agribusinesses are increasingly investing in IoT-enabled devices and robotics to enhance productivity, optimize resource utilization, and reduce operational costs.In addition, advancements in satellite imaging and remote sensing technologies have further driven the demand for high-tech agricultural hardware. The integration of AI-powered cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for crop monitoring and field analysis has also fueled market growth. Government initiatives supporting mechanized farming and subsidies for precision farming equipment have encouraged widespread adoption. As the industry continues to embrace automation and data-driven farming, the hardware segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the digital agriculture market.By application, the precision farming and farm management segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of data-driven agricultural practices aimed at enhancing productivity and sustainability. Farmers are leveraging advanced technologies such as GPS-guided machinery, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-powered analytics to optimize resource utilization, monitor soil health, and improve crop yields. The rising need to reduce input costs, minimize environmental impact, and maximize farm efficiency has further propelled the adoption of precision farming solutions.In addition, the growing integration of farm management software for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making has strengthened the segment’s dominance. Government initiatives promoting smart farming, coupled with increasing investments in digital agriculture, have also contributed to market expansion. The widespread use of drones for field analysis and remote sensing, along with the demand for automated irrigation and variable rate technology, has solidified the precision farming and farm management segment’s leadership in the digital agriculture industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (389 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-agriculture-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.