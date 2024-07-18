TAMKO X Announces New Digital Marketing Service Package for Small Businesses Exploring the Japanese Market
This package was designed for those who want to take that first step into Japan and do it right.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAMKO X, Inc., a Hawaii-based digital marketing company under the TAM Group (official name TAM Inc.), recently announced the launch of a new service package designed to assist small businesses in navigating the Japanese market. As a member of the well-established TAM Group, founded in 1992 in Japan, TAMKO X leverages over 30 years of industry experience to provide localized digital marketing services to international clients.
This new offer aims to bridge the gap for smaller businesses and companies interested in marketing to the Japanese market but lacking dedicated teams or local staff. With its unique approach, TAMKO X is poised to simplify the process of engaging Japanese consumers through effective social media strategies.
TAMKO X specializes in a range of services, including social media localization and management, content creation and localization, Japanese influencer marketing, and advertisement management. The company's new package is tailored specifically for small businesses and enterprises and includes essential social media marketing components such as:
• Social Media Post Translation and Japanese Localization: Ensuring that social media content resonates with Japanese audiences.
• Post Scheduling and Basic Community Management: Managing and maintaining an active presence on selected social networks.
• Optional Add-Ons: Additional social network management and social media ad campaigns focused on awareness objectives are available.
The base package is available at an introductory price of $599 per month for a limited time, after which it will be priced at $699 per month. This package offers a cost-effective solution, providing corporate-level services that are simplified for smaller entities without compromising quality.
TAMKO X's services are executed by native Japanese specialists based in Japan, ensuring that all content and strategies are culturally relevant and effective. The company prides itself on offering seamless communication through native English-speaking project managers who can understand and articulate client needs while collaborating with the Japanese team.
Managing Director Barrett Ishida emphasized the importance of this new service package, stating, "This package was designed for those who want to take that first step into Japan and do it right. After reflecting on past conversations and experience, we created a streamlined package so businesses without dedicated marketing teams or Japanese staff could also navigate Japanese culture and start marketing to Japanese consumers."
The TAM Group, TAMKO X's parent company, has a longstanding history of working with prominent Japanese brands such as Shiseido, ANA, and Panasonic. This experience translates into valuable insights and strategies that TAMKO X leverages for the benefit of its clients.
Businesses interested in exploring the Japanese market with the support of TAMKO X can learn more and sign up for the new service package by visiting https://tamkox.com.
TAMKO X is dedicated to helping international businesses connect with Japanese consumers through innovative and localized digital marketing solutions. By focusing on the unique needs of smaller businesses, TAMKO X aims to make high-quality Japanese market services accessible and affordable.
