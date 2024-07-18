Limpopo observes Mandela Day 2024, 18 Jul

Limpopo Members of the Executive Council (MECs) will be out in full swing to observe Mandela Day on 18 July 2024. Whilst the Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, will be representing the province in the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on the day, MECs will be involved in donation of items to be used by children, growing vegetable gardens, refurbishing of infrastructure as well as donation of information technology equipment, amongst others.

The MEC for Education, Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, will be at Hector Peterson School in Modimolle, Waterberg. She will hand over 210 tablets with 210 pouches to Grade 1 learners. In addition, she will hand over 50 goodie string bags with a hat, t-shirt, pencil case, juice bottle, sanitary towels and a power-bank.

The MEC for Social Development, Ms Florence Radzilani will lead a team in painting and cleaning the Tubatse Child and Youth Care Centre in Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality, Sekhukhune District.

The MEC for Limpopo Economic Development Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Mr Tshitereke Matibe, will lead an event aimed at assisting Takalani Children’s Home in Thulamela Municipality, Vhembe District with Jojo tank, painting the building as well as planting vegetables.

Takalani Children’s Home was established to provide a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable, orphaned and destitute children from ages 0 -18 years. The Home accommodates up to a maximum of 70 children, both males and females which some of them attend school at nearby area from early childhood learning to Grade 12.

The MEC for Department of Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, will be partnering with the Department’s Mopani District Office to commemorate the day at Ndindani village, Giyani Municipality, Mopani District. She will spend time at the local community care centre catering for 506 youth and 105 children at the nursery school.

The activities for the day include adding a roof and other house fixtures to the new Mathebula family house that was built over the years with monetary contributions of employees at Mopani District Office. The staff team will also visit the local community care centre and nursery school to help with cleaning, bush clearing, and planting of vegetable seedlings.

The MEC for the Department of Public Works Roads and Infrastructure (DPWRI), Mr Ernest Rachoene, will be at Rethabile pre-school in Mmotong wa Perekisi, Polokwane Municipality, Capricorn District. He will lead a team that will be repainting creche building and play area as well as fixing items that require attention like doors, windows, bulbs, and others. Kiddies’ chairs and party packs will also be handed over to the kids.

The MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Mr Jerry Maseko, will celebrate the day with 5 000 children from the Early Childhood Development centres in Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality in the Sekhukhune District, through Junior Dipapadi sport and recreation programme. The celebration will be at Ga-Motodi Stadium. The activities for the day include bag race, egg race, bottle race, peg race, water bottle race, tug-of-war, riverbank and balancing.

The MEC for Health, Ms Dieketseng Mashego, will be in the newly revamped Oncology unit in the Pietersburg Hospital, Polokwane, Capricorn District. She will be joined by various stakeholders, including unions in cleaning the hospital.

The Office of the Premier will support Kgaukgelong Disability Centre in Ga-Chuene, Marulaneng, Polokwane Municipality, Capricorn District. The centre looks after children suffering from cerebral palsy from the ages of two to 21. The office will plant trees, donate toys, washing machine, food and dignity packages.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Ms Nakedi Kekana will be in Thušhanang Special School and Settlers Agricultural High School in the Waterberg District on 23 July 2024.

Other departments like Provincial Treasury and Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) will have their activities on different dates within the month of July 2024.

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357 or 067 267 2063

For enquiries related to specific departments please contact the following:

COGHSTA

Tsakani Baloyi

Cell: 066 486 2571

Education

Matome Tauatsoala

Cell: 060 980 6340

Mosebjane Kgaffe

Cell: 082 777 7259

Social Development

Joshua Kwapa

Cell: 066 497 6282

Agriculture and Rural Development

Moshupologo Mothotse

Cell: 071 184 4886

LEDET

Zaid Kalla

Cell: 060 542 7100

Transport and Community Safety

Tidimalo Chuene

Cell: 082 831 0227

Sport, Arts and Culture

Jermina Kaka

Cell: 060 997 7078

Pelane Phakgadi

Cell: 072 523 4663

Treasury

Anna Oliphant

Cell: : 082 804 9730

Health

Neil Shikwambana

Cell: 066 479 9887

Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure

Tendani Munyai

Cell: 082 376 6386