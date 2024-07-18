MEC Tertuis Simmers on appointment of Advocate Chantal Smith

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Advocate Chantal Smith as the new Head of the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure. Advocate Smith brings with her an impressive track record of legal expertise and a commitment to public service that will be invaluable as we continue to develop and enhance our province's infrastructure development drive. She will officially occupy the position on a permanent basis from 1 August 2024.

With Adv. Smith's extensive experience in the public sector, coupled with her deep understanding of our province's unique challenges and opportunities, she is an excellent choice for this critical role. Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving forward our ambitious infrastructure projects, ensuring that they are delivered efficiently and effectively, and that they meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

I have full confidence in Adv. Smith's ability to lead the Department of Infrastructure with integrity, dedication, and a clear focus on the needs and aspirations of our communities. Together, we will work to build a more connected, resilient, and prosperous province for all our residents.

We look forward to her contributions and to the positive impact she will undoubtedly have.

