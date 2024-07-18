Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement with key stakeholders, 18 Jul

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will host a stakeholder engagement with key stakeholders and like-minded institutions on the 18th of July 2024, empowered by Section 11(1)(a), (c), and (e) of the CGE Act to monitor and evaluate practices and policies, evaluate any Act of Parliament and investigate any gender-related issue on its own accord or upon receipt of a complaint.

The aim of this engagement is to foster working relationships with various stakeholders and like-minded institutions on issues pertaining to gender equality.

The CGE is mandated to make legislative submissions, investigate complaints, and initiate litigation on systemic gender-related matters. Through legislative submissions, the CGE aims to amplify the voices of the communities and drive transformation change in the proposed legislation, policies, and regulations.

By working together with key stakeholders, the CGE can enrich legislative submissions and contribute to the sourcing, and initiating of impactful litigation in challenging the gender-discriminatory legislative provisions and practices.

Collaborated initiatives of those involved in the advocacy, research, and impact litigation on human rights issues in addressing the current gender discourse will yield the desirable impact in a realisation of gender equality. Collectively challenging gender-discriminatory legislative provisions and practices can only help in the attainment of gender equality both in the public and private sectors and in transforming society.

NB. Due to the nature of issues to be discussed interaction with the media will happen after the stakeholder engagement in order for CGE to outline the outcomes.

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi

Spokesperson

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306