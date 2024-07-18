Armlogi Announces Significant Expansion of Trucking Operations to Meet Growing Customer Demand

WALNUT, CA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the substantial expansion of its trucking department through increased staffing, enhanced equipment, and extended services. This strategic expansion aims to double the trucking volume and extend specialized services to major clients, including Amazon, to address the growing demands of the e-sports logistics industry and other key market sectors.

Since 2023, Armlogi has observed significant trends in logistics that prompted a broadening of its service offerings. The Company has increased its port delivery capabilities and enhanced long- and short-distance logistics services to improve delivery timeliness, professionalism, and customization. This response to customer needs has led to doubling its customer base compared to the same period last year, with many new clients being prominent players in the e-sports logistics field.

To support this rapid growth, Armlogi has significantly invested in professional training and recruitment, expanding its team-building personnel and substantially increasing its fleet and transportation equipment. These enhancements are designed to bolster the Company’s capacity to deliver high-quality and efficient services tailored to the diverse needs of its clients.

“Our expansion is not just about scaling up,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi. “It's about strategically enhancing our capabilities to deliver personalized, timely, and professional services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With these improvements, we believe we are setting a new logistics efficiency and customer satisfaction standard.”

Looking forward, Armlogi plans to continue its growth trajectory with further investments in technology and infrastructure, aiming for an increase in transportation assets by the end of the year. The Company is committed to pioneering innovative logistics solutions that reduce operational costs and delivery times, enhancing industry competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com