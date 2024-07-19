OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money Recognized as a Summer 2024 Category Leader by SourceForge

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, announced that the platform had been named a Summer 2024 Category Leader by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website. This prestigious award is granted to select products that have garnered the highest levels of user praise on SourceForge.

With over 90,000 products listed on SourceForge, being selected as best-in-class is a significant milestone for OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money. SourceForge’s nearly 20 million monthly visitors seeking business software and solutions make this recognition even more impactful.

Sabeer expressed his excitement and gratitude: “We are incredibly honored to receive the SourceForge Summer 2024 Leader Award. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing our users with top-notch solutions. We sincerely thank our users for their trust and positive reviews, which have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.”

SourceForge has awarded OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, with the SourceForge Summer 2024 Leader Award badge to commemorate this achievement. This accolade underscores the platform’s excellence and will further help OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, stand out in the competitive business software market.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers business payment solutions. These platforms integrate with over 22,000 banks and various payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks for businesses of all sizes. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, helps small and medium businesses manage payroll with credit cards, improve cash flow, and earn rewards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers user-friendly accounting tools at affordable prices. It integrates with popular accounting software and supports multiple payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments. With nearly one million users and over $75 billion in transactions, the platform ensures efficient payment solutions and regular updates. The mobile app is available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.