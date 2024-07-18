Ilham Aliyev talked to President of Switzerland Viola Amherd in Oxford

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held talks with Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, on the sidelines of the 4th summit of the European Political Community.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and the development of the regional peace agenda.

The sides discussed the contributions of Swiss companies to the restoration and construction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The Presidents also exchanged views on COP29 and climate change.