AI in Genomics Market: A Comprehensive Study Exploring with Microsoft, Data4Cure, Lifebit
AI in Genomics Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the AI in Genomics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period.
Key Players in This Report Include: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Data4Cure Inc. (United States), DNAnexus Inc. (United States), Sophia GENETICS (United States), Data4Cure Inc. (United States), Precisionlife Ltd (United Kingdom), Genoox Ltd. (United States), Lifebit (United Kingdom), Diploid (Belgium), MEDGENOME (United States), NetApp, Inc. (United States)
Definition:
AI in genomics refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and algorithms in the field of genomics, which involves the study of an organism's complete set of genetic material, including genes, DNA sequences, and their interactions. AI in genomics utilizes computational methods to analyze and interpret large-scale genomic data, such as DNA sequencing data, gene expression data, and genetic variation data, with the goal of gaining insights into genetic functions, disease mechanisms, and personalized medicine.
Market Trends:
The adoption of AI in genomics is on the rise. Researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers are recognizing the potential of AI to analyze and interpret complex genomic data. The demand for AI tools and solutions in genomics is expected to grow as the technology proves its value in improving disease understanding, diagnosis, and treatment.
Market Drivers:
The advancements in DNA sequencing technologies have led to a rapid increase in genomic data generation. The decreasing cost of sequencing and the availability of high-throughput sequencing platforms have resulted in vast amounts of genomic data being generated across research institutions, clinics, and biotechnology companies.
Market Opportunities:
Genomics has witnessed an explosion in data generation, primarily due to advancements in DNA sequencing technologies. AI can efficiently analyze and interpret this vast amount of genomic data, making it a critical tool for researchers and clinicians.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On 13 April 2022, MedGenome Labs, a South Asian genomics research and diagnostics company, has created and launched VarMiner, an AI-enabled variant interpretation software suite. This programme, according to the business, will assist clinicians, molecular geneticists, and genome analysts in interpreting and reporting actionable genetic variants.
The Global AI in Genomics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
AI in Genomics Market is Segmented by Application (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Biotechnology Companies) by Type (Structural Genomics, Functional Genomics, Comparative Genomics, Mutation Genomics) by Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global AI in Genomics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
