Allied Market Research Publishes Report on Recycled Carbon Fiber Market | $432.5 million by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled "Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Source, by End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global recycled carbon fiber industry generated $139.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $432.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the global recycled carbon fiber market is driven by several factors including the increased adoption of carbon fiber products in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled professionals and technical knowledge hamper market growth. Governments worldwide are promoting the use of eco-friendly products across various sectors, presenting new opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: In 2021, the aerospace scrap segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global recycled carbon fiber market. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership position and exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. The segment benefits from advancements in high-tech fighter jets, facilitating easier access to used carbon fiber for recycling companies.

𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: The automotive and transportation segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over one-thirds of the global market share. It is projected to continue leading with the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by the need for lightweight and high-strength materials in transportation equipment.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

North America: Held the largest revenue share in 2021, comprising nearly two-fifths of the global market. The region's growth is supported by expanding applications of recycled carbon fiber in the building and construction sector in the U.S., and the automotive sector in Canada.

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031, with Germany leading the market due to increased adoption in the automotive and transportation sectors. The region benefits from the presence of major automobile manufacturers enhancing the performance of recycled carbon fiber products.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The report profiles key players in the global recycled carbon fiber market, including Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, Carbon Conversions, Shocker Composites, LLC, Bcircular, Procotex, Vartega Inc, Sigmatex, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, and Gen 2 Carbon Limited. These players are implementing strategies such as expansions, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

