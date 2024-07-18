Atmospheric Water Generator Market Upcoming Growth By Top Key Players AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine getting your drinking water from the air itself! Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) can do just that, producing anywhere from 1 liter to 20 liters daily for homes. Larger industrial models can even generate up to 10,000 liters! The amount of water an AWG makes depends on how much moisture is in the air (humidity) and the air temperature.

The Atmospheric Water Generator Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17057

How AWGs Work (Similar to a Dehumidifier)

Most AWGs use a method like a dehumidifier. Air gets pulled in by a fan, passes over a cold coil, and condenses into water. While this system uses a fair amount of energy to run the fan and cooling, recent advances have made AWGs much more efficient. This improvement makes them a more realistic option for helping to meet a country's water needs.

Growing Demand for AWGs

Governments around the world are increasingly focused on improving their public water systems. This includes exploring new water sources like AWGs. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency partnered with an Israeli company to test a large AWG system that can produce over 600 liters of water per day under ideal conditions. These efforts are driving growth in the AWG market.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17057

Top Impacting Factors:

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, due to growth in the residential sector owing to rise in population and income level. Moreover, rise in demand for drinking water due to rise in population in developing countries such as India, China, U.S. Germany and Africa as well as increase in public water infrastructure buildings is expected to provide a wide range of opportunities for AWGs It has been noted in this region that different investments and policies, as well as a strong government focus on installing AWGs, are having a beneficial influence on the market's growth. For instance, in May 2022, a team of scientists from the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) installed AWG units in 15 government schools in Uttarakhand to tackle the issue of water supply.

In Europe, rising construction of residential homes across the Eastern Europe and ongoing infrastructure development projects, especially in Spain, are expected to drive the market growth. Further, rise in demand for residential buildings and increase in consumer expenditures on home improvement are expected to continue to drive the market growth.

For instance, according to the article published in The Indian Express in August 2021, Germany built 285,900 new constructions in which 250,100 is new residential units and 4,500 non-residential units, and 31,300 houses were renovated. Such initiatives are expected to surge the growth of the construction industry in Europe. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for atmospheric water generator in the Europe during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17057

Top Players:

The key players operating in the atmospheric water generator industry are AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

