Eventnoire Secures Major Investment from Pronghorn, Accelerating Growth in the Special Events & Spirits Industry
(Left to Right) Shenequa Bucknor (Pronghorn Portfolio Manager), Jeff Osuji (Founder and CEO of Eventnoire), Taylor Reed (Program Operations Manager)
Thrilled to partner with Pronghorn, driving innovation and inclusivity in the spirits industry together. Culture is at the heart of our mission, aiming to transform generations through impactful work.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventnoire and Pronghorn would like to announce a global strategic partnership.
— Jeff Osuji, Founder and CEO of Eventnoire
Eventnoire, is an event management platform and media hub helping consumers and brands discover cultural experiences and events that embrace inclusivity and culture. With more than 10,000 venues and event organizers, and a community of nearly 400,000 influencers in North America and Africa, Eventnoire has become an emerging leader in media and the online ticketing industry, which is expected to reach over $94 billion by 2026. In 2023, Eventnoire’s ticketing business experienced 231% growth and is poised to top that in 2024.
Pronghorn is an industry disruptor dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Black founders, executive leaders, and entrepreneurs, starting with the spirits industry.
The investment in Eventnoire is another step that Pronghorn is taking to achieve its overall goal of generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community through its investment in 57 Black-owned spirits brands by 2032. Pronghorn’s goal is to generate a multi- billion dollar influence by occupying 1,800 positions within the industry.
The partnership between Eventnoire and Pronghorn provides an opportunity for mutual growth. With Pronghorn's investment, Eventnoire will expand its platform, scale its team, enhance the Eventnoire App and expand the company's reach as the premiere marketplace for events that celebrate culture. This strategic collaboration solidifies Eventnoire as a leading hub for culture and community offering a comprehensive media platform for event organizers, consumers, and brands to connect globally. Leveraging its reach and influential customer base, Eventnoire will partner with voices of Black spirits founders to foster meaningful connections within the industry. Pronghorn’s collaboration with Eventnoire grants the company access to its robust community of event curators and direct consumer channels.
The partnership launched with three June screenings of the “Distilled” docuseries, produced by Pronghorn and promoted by EventNoire, in Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago. Co-founders Erin J. Hall, Dan Sanborn, and Dia Simms announced the investment in Eventnoire at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, with further announcements made during a Chicago screening at AMC theaters.
"Eventnoire is thrilled to partner with Pronghorn and we look forward to a strategic partnership that will allow us to continue to grow while driving innovation and inclusivity in the spirits industry together," said Jeff Osuji, Founder and CEO of Eventnoire. "Culture drives innovation and together I believe the work we do will impact generations and transform the spirits industry as we know it."
Eventnoire will utilize its event partnerships, media channels, and community of creators to magnify Pronghorn's brands and initiatives, bolstering its position as a culture and events hub.
“Partnering with Eventnoire is a seamless fit for Pronghorn, as this partnership opens doors to unparalleled growth and collaboration within the special events and spirits industries. Together, we’ll elevate event experiences, forge meaningful connections with emerging Black spirits founders and redefine the landscape of celebration,” said Pronghorn co-founder Erin J. Hall.
Eventnoire and Pronghorn are available for select interviews. For media requests, partnership opportunities, and inquiries please contact Danielle P. Jeter via phone 267-562-2179 or email Danielle@AOIEventsPR.com.
For partnership or event opportunities with Eventnoire, please contact info@eventnoire.com.
For more information about Eventnoire, visit https://eventnoire.com/ or follow on Instagram @Eventnoirehq. For more information about Pronghorn Co., please visit https://www.pronghorn.co/ or follow on Instagram @pronghorn.co.
ABOUT EVENTNOIRE
Eventnoire is the global gateway to cultural experiences and is the premiere media hub for all things culture and lifestyle as well as the marketplace for events that celebrate culture. Eventnoire helps event lovers discover events and help brands reach influential customers. Eventnoire also offers a community for event curators to host their events, a platform for consumers to discover events globally, and a community for brands to organically connect with culture.
ABOUT PRONGHORN
Pronghorn has developed a blueprint for how to effectively diversify any industry that has underrepresented its prominent consumer audience. Pronghorn is starting with a focus on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry by granting economic and career development resources. Through the company’s modern and disruptive efforts, the commercial-forward solution is grounded in the ethos that diversity is good for business. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn. For more information and to shop Black-owned spirits brands, visit: www.pronghorn.co.
Danielle P.Jeter
AOI Events & PR
+1 267-562-2179
danielle@aoieventspr.com
