SimplicityDX Publishes 2024 State of Social Commerce Impact Study

Social media is used for shopping by almost 8 out of every 10

Move over search because most shopping journeys now start on social media. Most shoppers routinely use social media to find new products, but prefer to buy them directly from brands and retailers.” — Charles Nicholls

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --● 79% of US online shoppers use social media for shopping.● 77% use social media for shopping at least once per week.● 74% of online shoppers prefer to check-out on the brand website versus social networks.● Only 8% think that social media influencers are always transparent about remuneration.● 11% trust influencer content compared with 57% who trust content from other customers.SimplicityDX today published findings of its third annual 2024 State of Social Commerce impact study to provide fresh insight into how US consumers use social media for shopping.Resources:One-minute intro video: https://youtu.be/-k_QaA06wZU Infographic: https://info.simplicitydx.com/sosc-0 Report: https://info.simplicitydx.com/sosc (registration required)2024 State of Social Commerce Impact StudyThe third annual State of Social Commerce impact study of 1,000 U.S. online shoppers by the SimplicityDX Academy reveals the following key baseline metrics for retail brands:Social is where many customers routinely discover products:79% of US online shoppers use social media for shopping.62% of online shoppers think that using social media is a great way to learn about new products.77% use social media for shopping either daily or multiple times per week.For Generation Z (under 25) 41% start every search on social, even when looking for a nearby café.Consumers prefer direct brand relationships74% of online shoppers prefer to purchase on brand websites.For purchases made within social platforms, such as Instagram Shops and TikTok Shop, 55% regret a recent impulse purchase, and following a returns experience, only 13% would be willing to buy again that way.Charles Nicholls continued “There continue to be multiple problems synchronising assortment, inventory, promotions and with product return processes which mean that three-quarters of online shoppers prefer to buy directly from brands versus via a social channel.”The complete 2024 State of Social Commerce study can be downloaded at https://info.simplicitydx.com/sosc (registration required), and a brief video summary of the results can be viewed at https://youtu.be/-k_QaA06wZU About the SimplicityDX AcademyThe SimplicityDX Academy is a think tank that researches how consumers buy online. Chaired by Charles Nicholls, an ecommerce veteran, with more than 20 years online consumer behavior research experience, he is also an independent media commentator, writer and presenter on how we buy.Charles Nicholls Biography: https://www.simplicitydx.com/charles-nicholls/ SimplicityDX Academy: https://www.simplicitydx.com/academy/ About SimplicityDXFor brands and retailers using social media, SimplicityDX’s campaign microsites drive up to three times more revenue from the same ad spend.Generated by AI and automation, SimplicityDX’s microsites are automatically optimized using AI to provide better social shopping experiences for customers. Founded by a team of industry veterans in May 2021 and privately funded, SimplicityDX operates in the U.S. and U.K. markets. For more information, visit ww.SimplicityDX.com or connect on LinkedIn.Contact SimplicityDX at hello@simplicitydx.comSimplicityDX and the SimplicityDX Logo are trademarks of SimplicityDX Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.Tags: SimplicityDX, shopping at the edge, commerce experience, customer experience, CX, digital experience, social commerce, social shopping, online shopping, shopping experience, composable commerce, headless commerce, e-commerce, ecommerce, e-marketing, retail, martech, marketing technology

A quick introduction to the State of Social Commerce 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.