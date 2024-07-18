PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Bong Go visits Malasakit Center in Catarman, Northern Samar to promote nutrition and public health while also providing support to indigent patients During a personal visit to the Malasakit Center at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman, Northern Samar, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go offered further assistance to the indigent Filipinos in need of medical care. Go is the father of the Malasakit Centers program, which establishes one-stop shops where relevant agencies--such as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation--are gathered under one roof to ensure that medical assistance programs are accessible to the underprivileged and impoverished Filipino population. According to DOH, there are already 166 Malasakit Centers across the country that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos since the first one opened its doors in 2018. "Ako ay natutuwa na mabisita ang Malasakit Center dito sa Northern Samar Provincial Hospital. Ang Malasakit Center na ito ang ika-tatlumpu't isa sa buong bansa at opisyal nating inilunsad noong Marso 18, 2019," Mr. Malasakit Go said in his speech citing its opening during the height of the pandemic. "Malaking hakbang ang Malasakit Center upang magkaroon ang mga nangangailangan nating kababayan ng access sa tulong pampagamot mula sa gobyerno," he added. Additionally, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, food packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs, and slings bags to 361 patients present. Select recipients were also given a bicycle, a mobile phone, a watch, and shoes. Meanwhile, the 786 rank-and-file hospital employees received grocery packs from the senator. Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, also stressed the importance of proper nutrition especially for the sick as his Malasakit Team conducted a feeding program for underprivileged patients, their families, and hospital employees during their visit. "By providing meals, we can help them recover faster and relieve some of the financial burdens on their families," he said. Go then thanked the hospital staff as well as local officials including Congressman Paul A. Daza, Congressman Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Governor Edwin Marino Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Datu, Mayor Francisco "Antet" Rosales III, and Vice Mayor Francisco "Jun" Rosales, Jr., Chief Dr. Joseph A. Estanslao, Dra. Ma Necita Monfort of the Medical Service Department and Dr. Glenn Anthony Luzano of the Ancillary Services Department, among others, for their unending support and dedication to helping the Filipinos in need. As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go supported various local infrastructure initiatives to improve public service delivery including the construction of Mabini Road with a Bridge in Barangay Polangi; the Construction of an Access Road in Brgy. Macagtas; the Reconstruction of Catarman Public Market; and the Construction of Drainage Canal at Brgy. Dalakit, among others. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," ended Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service. On the same day, Go also aided indigent residents in Silvino Lobos and Catarman, and visited the Catarman Public Market which he supported its reconstruction.