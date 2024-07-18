PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Promoting health, protecting lives in Mati City, Davao Oriental through Bong Go and the Malasakit Centers In Mati City, stories of hope and recovery unfold, revealing the profound impact of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers Law, on the lives of ordinary Filipinos. These centers, designed to reduce the medical expenses of patients to the lowest possible amount, have not only alleviated financial burdens but also restored health and brought peace of mind to many. Melva Morales: A mother's gratitude Melva Morales, a 53-year-old resident of Capitol Hill, Mati City, shared her heartfelt appreciation for the aid she received during one of her darkest moments. In 2020, amid the pandemic, Melva's daughter, Samantha Pedraya, fell severely ill with measles and chickenpox. The situation seemed dire as the diseases were both highly contagious and potentially life-threatening. Melva recounted her experience with deep emotion: "Ipinadala namin sa ospital (Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center sa Mati City), nasabing manageable naman ang sakit ng aking anak." The Malasakit Center's intervention was timely and critical, "Nagpapasalamat ako ng malaki dahil sa tulong na ibinigay sa amin... at saka, walang bayad ang mga gamot." Melva's words are a testament to the significant impact of the assistance, "Sisiguraduhin kong hindi ko makakalimutan si Senator Bong Go sa tulong na ibinigay niya... Salamat, Senator Bong Go. Maganda ang iyong ginagawa, matagal nang maganda ang iyong ginagawa, senator." A family supported: Josefina Bravo and Nica Rivera Josefina Bravo, a 92-year-old mother, and her grand daughter, Nica Rivera, represent another family profoundly touched by the Malasakit Centers and the Department of Health's Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) Program that Go continues to support. Their journey through health challenges highlights the initiative's broad reach and deep impact. Jean Cristy Rivera, Josefina's daughter, detailed the critical situation her mother faced: "Kami ay may pasyente, 'yung nanay ko, 92 years old at siya ay na-diagnose ng ischemic heart attack. Siya ay na-admit sa Brokenshire (Medical Center sa Davao City) noong April 1. Limang araw kami roon at siya ay na-check ng mga doktor, na-lab test." The assistance they received was invaluable, "Lahat-lahat, nakita ang mga resulta niya doon at napagamot namin siya nang maayos dahil din sa tulong ng Malasakit Center through Senator Bong Go." Expressing her family's gratitude, Jean added, "Maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo, Senator Bong Go, sa walang kupas na pagtulong sa amin, sa aming pamilya." Nica Rivera also shared her own harrowing experience of battling a severe heart condition at a young age, "I was diagnosed with myocardial infarction and the doctor said that I was the youngest patient na nagkaroon ng gano'ng heart attack." The critical support of the Malasakit Center at the DOPMC in Mati City made a significant difference, "I was still 21 years old that time and na-confine ako sa hospital for 18 days. So, 'yung billing namin, tumataas ng tumataas." Nica vividly remembered the relief brought by the intervention, "So, with the help of Senator Bong Go, natulungan kami ni Senator Bong Go na mabayaran 'yung hospital bills namin and luckily, I'm still alive (and) kicking." She concluded with a note of deep appreciation, "Thank you so much, Senator Bong Go, for the help. Sana marami ka pang matulungan. Thank you so much." Both Melva and the family of Josefina and Nica had the opportunity to meet Go on July 13 in person during the 77th Founding Anniversary and Grand Alumni Homecoming of Mati National Comprehensive High School in Mati City. They expressed their profound gratitude directly to him, thanking him personally for the life-changing support provided by the Malasakit Centers. Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in covering their hospital bills and lowering their expenses to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. These stories from Mati City are just a glimpse into the countless lives touched by the Malasakit Centers. Through these initiatives, Senator Bong Go continues to bring not only medical relief but also hope and renewed strength to many Filipinos.