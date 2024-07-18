CTL Communications makes strategic investment in sacher ai
Automating behaviour change in healthcare using AI - news from one of Europe's fastest-growing healthcare communications companies
This partnership is a great example of two fast-growing entrepreneurial cultures combining to provide healthcare clients with innovative solutions at the cutting-edge of AI and behavioural science."
— Catherine Turner, Founder and CEO of CTL Communications
CTL Communications has made a strategic investment in Sacher AI to jointly create and deploy safe and effective AI-powered solutions to increase engagement and product impact. CTL and Sacher AI, a leader in development of AI-enabled behaviour change solutions, will offer healthcare industry clients AI solutions that not only improve engagement with campaigns, but also drive behaviour change and outcomes.
Multi-awarding CTL Communications has teamed up with Sacher AI which has picked up multiple leading digital health and wellness clients in the US and Europe.
Catherine Turner, Founder and CEO of CTL Communications, said: “The number one priority of our healthcare clients is behaviour change. They want campaigns that not only raise awareness but that also move the needle on creating actual changes in how people act. Our communications-inspired work will now be powered by AI-driven insights to create technology-powered solutions and outcomes. This partnership is a great example of two fast-growing entrepreneurial cultures combining to provide healthcare clients with innovative solutions at the cutting-edge of AI and behavioural science.
The Founder and CEO of Sacher AI, Dr Paul Sacher, is a clinician scientist with decades of expertise developing and evaluating some of the most effective health behaviour change products and services globally. He said: “Since launching our combined AI and behavioural science product development and evaluation service, we have been overwhelmed by the number of companies seeking to engage our services. This demonstrates how big the demand is for AI-driven health behaviour change solutions. With CTL Communications behind us we will now have the resources to further scale up, develop safe and impactful AI products, and create innovative and impactful solutions for our combined clients.”
CTL Communications has grown its team tenfold in recent years and this announcement marks the start of the next phase of its expansion. Its global client reach and holistic communications offering together with its deep knowledge and experience in healthcare will now be combined with new AI technology-powered solutions. The scale and strength of CTL together with the insight of Sacher AI will accelerate the progress of these two fast-growing businesses and greatly benefit their clients.
About CTL Communications:
CTL Communications is an award-winning full-service agency established in 2009. Our extended global team of more than 100 communication professionals and in-house design studio work on several hundred projects a year with special focus in healthcare. We blend deep content expertise with creative communications execution across all touch points. Our job is to understand the story you have to tell and bring it to life to inspire the change you want to see. We deliver campaign design, brand identity, internal communication programs, change management, narrative and storytelling with award-winning execution across live, virtual and hybrid events, creative campaigns, launching brands and initiatives, digital assets, e-learning and toolkits, together with individual assets including graphics, design, video, digital and more.
ctlcomms.com
About Sacher AI:
We specialise in creating best-in-class AI-driven products, leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies enriched by our deep understanding of behavioural science and psychology. Our multidisciplinary team of experts supports clients at every stage of their AI journey, providing personalised guidance and innovative solutions tailored to each step of the process. With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the latest advancements in AI and data science, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results and enhance patient outcomes. For more information, visit sacher.ai
