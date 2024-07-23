Bettersize Instruments launches BeScan Lab, The Stability Analyzer

BeScan Lab

Improving stability analysis with increased accuracy and results 200x faster results than conventional methods

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments, a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instrumentation, announces its latest innovation, the BeScan Lab, setting a new standard in stability analysis across diverse industries. Harnessing advanced Static Multiple Light Scattering (SMLS) technology, BeScan Lab offers unparalleled versatility, sensitivity, and reliability for comprehensive stability assessments.

CAPABILITIES:

BeScan Lab provides analysis of the Instability Index, Mean Particle Size, Hydrodynamic Analysis, Radar Chart For Regional, Temperature Trend Testing, and Particle Migration Rate.

FEATURES & BENEFITS:

Stability Analysis for Diverse Samples: Product stability is crucial for ensuring quality and predicting shelf life. BeScan Lab addresses this essential need with comprehensive, non-destructive analysis for concentrations up to 95% v/v. Two detectors for transmission and backscattering ensure precise measurements for both transparent and opaque samples.

Unparalleled Sensitivity: What sets BeScan Lab apart is its remarkable sensitivity. Capturing light intensity signals every 20 microns along the sample height, it detects subtle variations in particle size and concentration, identifying unstable phenomena 200x faster than conventional methods.

Quantitative Insights and Real-world Simulation: BeScan Lab delivers precise quantitative insights into unstable phenomena, facilitating a detailed understanding and accurate monitoring of sample behavior. With a temperature range extending up to 80°C, the analyzer simulates real-world conditions, supporting accelerated stability testing and ensuring optimal product performance under diverse environmental scenarios.

User-Friendly Interface and Broad Applications: Designed with usability in mind, BeScan Lab features intuitive software that makes it accessible even to entry-level users. Its versatility spans across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, petrochemicals, home and personal care, paints, coatings and inks, battery and energy, agrochemicals, and ceramics, making it indispensable for researchers and quality control professionals alike.

Seamless Integration: Beyond standalone functionality, BeScan Lab seamlessly integrates with Bettersize’s comprehensive product line, including nanoparticle size and zeta potential analyzers, particle size analyzers, and gas pycnometer. This integration extends analytical possibilities, offering a holistic approach to stability analysis.

Elevate your stability analysis with BeScan Lab and discover the perfect blend of versatility, sensitivity, and reliability to ensure the highest quality standards for your products.

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments Ltd. is a leading provider of particle size analyzers and solutions for various industries. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Bettersize empowers researchers and professionals with advanced tools to achieve excellence in their fields.

