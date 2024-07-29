The annual West The Sale at IMM and Westgate offers up to 90% off brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors

Get ready for the return of West The Sale adidas Outlet (IMM, #02-14/15/16) PEDRO Outlet (IMM, #02-48) Sulwhasoo (Westgate, #01-28) ANTA Kids Outlet (IMM, #02-22)

West The Sale returns from 1 to 4 August with unbeatable savings on big brands in IMM and beauty deals in Westgate

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly-anticipated West The Sale returns with incredible deals and savings. From 1 to 4 August, the annual event returns with even bigger promotions at IMM and Westgate. This four-day shopping extravaganza promises to deliver unbeatable discounts on favourite brands. Shoppers can look forward to sizable discounts and flash deals at the likes of adidas, Calvin Klein, COACH, Furla, Hugo Boss, New Balance, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, PLAYDRESS and Rabeanco, while beauty and skincare aficionados will definitely want to check out exclusive sets and promotions from the likes of Novela, OSIM and Strip: Ministry of Waxing & Browhaus - The Brow Salon and Sulwhasoo among many others.

West The Sale is the perfect time to refresh one’s wardrobe with classic staples from reputable brands at IMM. Find endless inspiration and attractive deals from the myriad of outlet stores by international brands, such as adidas, ASICS, Calvin Klein, New Balance and PUMA, to discover unique styles.

At adidas Outlet, shop the extensive range of comfortable yet aesthetic jerseys, tracksuits and skirts and cop statement pieces with up to a 40% discount when purchasing three items. The PUMA Outlet also welcomes shoppers to enjoy savings of up to 70%, as well as buy 3 get 3 free, and buy 2 get 1 free deals, so be sure to check them out.

Modern and sophisticated, no one can resist the stylish basics from Calvin Klein Outlet. Elevate daily ensembles effortlessly with discounts of up to 70% off, with additional 15% and 25% off total spend by getting three or five items respectively. Plus, shoppers can stand to receive an extra 10% off when the total bill comes up to at least $200.

Complete stylish looks with the footwear that suits the style. From a pair of sleek sneakers, chic boots, classy flats, or lightweight running shoes, be spoiled for choice at IMM. From the $55 Footwear Special Buy at the ASICS Outlet, to an exclusive two-for-$80 deal at the Clarks Outlet, to $49 sneakers at the Steve Madden Outlet and even as much as 70% off plus an additional 10% discount on sale items at the PEDRO Outlet, find a new favourite pair of shoes at IMM.

That’s not all – Outlet by Club21 will be offering up to 90% off some of their most coveted designer brands. Also, don’t forget to stop by Kipling Outlet for their special promotion to bring home a second bag at just the price of $1 with every purchase.

There will be exclusive deals and promotions on beauty services and products at Westgate for one to upgrade their skincare regimen. Enjoy 30% off a Brazilian AFT session at Strip, the pioneering waxing boutique, or enhance brows with 20% off any single service from Browhaus.

At Sulwhasoo, receive a Westgate-exclusive 4-piece gift set worth $116 with the purchase of its First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Rescue Ampoule. Need a midday pick-me-up between shopping sprees? Head over to Syoujin to rejuvenate the body and mind. For just $28 nett, be treated to a 30-minute meridian massage combined with a 15-minute foot moxibustion therapy session. To achieve that effortless glass skin look, experience Mirage Aesthetic’s recently-introduced Milky White Facial treatment for just $59 instead of the usual price of $680. Powered by Near-Infrared (NIR) light technology, this treatment aims to stimulate cellular repair and regeneration, resulting in healthier, smoother-looking skin, while targeting common issues such as melasma and freckles.

There is something for the little ones at IMM and Westgate too. Find comfortable, matching outfits for children at the ANTA Kids Outlet. A leading brand of kids’ sportswear, ANTA Kids offers a range of professional sports products such as footwear, apparel and accessories to encourage the young ones to stay active. What’s more, be one of the first 100 shoppers to purchase sportswear at the ANTA Kids Outlet to enjoy $15 off with a minimum spend of $50!

At The Planet Traveller, one can purchase luggages, carry-on bags, backpacks, and travel essentials like insulated flasks, and water bottles to keep hydrated during adventures. Simply spend a minimum of $100 to enjoy $15 off the total bill. Whether braving the city streets or enjoying a weekend in the great outdoors, get a headstart on one’s winter wardrobe with Winter Time Outlet with up to 50% off select new model parkas at their IMM outlet.

While traversing the corners of the world, remember to protect the eyes from the harsh UV rays with a new pair of sunglasses or simply refresh one’s look with a new pair of glasses and enjoy all the spectacle the world has to offer with the clearest vision. Spectacle Hut is offering a $60 discount with minimum spending of $300 on sunglasses or prescription glasses. In addition, receive a free lens cleaning kit worth $14.90.

Looking to transform living spaces? IMM and Westgate offer a diverse range of home and lifestyle brands with irresistible savings. Discover home essentials such as quality bedding from Akemi Outlet and enjoy 30% off on all items or Sintex Outlet where products are 70% off their usual prices. Moreover, get the latest kitchen gadgets ToTT Outlet which has up to 35% off brands like Zebra, EKO and Safico.

Plus, prepare for the shopping spree ahead of time with exclusive brands’ shopping eVouchers on the CapitaStar App. Simply enter the reward code WTS2024 in the CapitaStar App to receive $290 worth of vouchers.

To top it off, IMM and Westgate will also be rewarding one’s shopping with even more shopping vouchers.

At IMM, spend $300 (1 August with Mastercard payment) and $400 (2 to 4 August with any payment modes) at IMM Outlet Stores to unlock $50 eCapitaVoucher. On top of that, spend additional $100 at IMM Outlet Stores to unlock $25 eCapitaVoucher.

At Westgate, spend $200 (2 to 4 August) at Westgate (excluding Food & Beverage Stores) to unlock $25 eCapitaVoucher.

Lastly, spend $60 at one mall to unlock $10 eVoucher for use at the other mall.

** T&Cs apply.

With plenty of amazing deals up for grabs at West The Sale, and many more waiting to be announced, look forward to more gobsmacking deals. Mark the calendars for 1 to 4 August 2024 at IMM and Westgate.

For more information on the promotions offered, kindly visit here.